Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Brand Media News > Actress Shalini Singh's Grand Birthday Celebration..!

Actress Shalini Singh's Grand Birthday Celebration..!

Updated on: 10 June,2022 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

What a nite it turned out to be! It was actress Shalini Singh's celebrity-studded classy Birthday party. The venue was the prestigious Club Millennium, Juhu.

Actress Shalini Singh's Grand Birthday Celebration..!


The gorgeous and superbly talented model-actress Shalini dressed in a silver shimmer outfit a gown beautifully designed by the very innovative Kajal Manjani of The Story of Kohl cut the cake as friends and well-wishers trooped in to congratulate the birthday-girl on her Special Day.

Noted Bollywood Director Neeraj Pathak (of Sunny Deol-Irrfan Khan starrer Right Ya Wrong fame and writer of Pardes, Deewangee, Apne et al) wished Shalini saying, "Though Shalini is a new entrant in Bollywood, I'm sure, she'll scale new heights here with her sheer hardwork and talent."




Another invite Shantram Varma well-known  TV Director who has directed several of Ekta Kapoor's serials and also her first movie, Krishna Cottage wished Shalini, "There's always place for talented artistes in both movie and TV world. I wish Shalini all the best in her Bollywood career."


Popular tv-actress Roshni Walia made a graceful entry and charmed everyone with her beautiful smile.

The party also saw politico like Mahesh Tapase and Krishna Hegde, actor and former corporate honcho Mukesh Tyagi, Producer Mina Banerji, actress Rani Patel, international fashion-designer Ash Panjabi, top entrepreneur Rajesh Rupawat, model and Vastu expert Shilpa Dhar (who was as lively as ever), model and entrepreneur Vandana Bhardwaj were among the guests. Model-actress pretty Aadya Singh specially flew in from Delhi.

All the best to the young and vivacious Shalini whose current Hindi movie is heading for completion! The journey has just started....

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK