Actress Shalini Singh's Grand Birthday Celebration..!

What a nite it turned out to be! It was actress Shalini Singh's celebrity-studded classy Birthday party. The venue was the prestigious Club Millennium, Juhu.

The gorgeous and superbly talented model-actress Shalini dressed in a silver shimmer outfit a gown beautifully designed by the very innovative Kajal Manjani of The Story of Kohl cut the cake as friends and well-wishers trooped in to congratulate the birthday-girl on her Special Day.

Noted Bollywood Director Neeraj Pathak (of Sunny Deol-Irrfan Khan starrer Right Ya Wrong fame and writer of Pardes, Deewangee, Apne et al) wished Shalini saying, "Though Shalini is a new entrant in Bollywood, I'm sure, she'll scale new heights here with her sheer hardwork and talent."

Another invite Shantram Varma well-known TV Director who has directed several of Ekta Kapoor's serials and also her first movie, Krishna Cottage wished Shalini, "There's always place for talented artistes in both movie and TV world. I wish Shalini all the best in her Bollywood career."

Popular tv-actress Roshni Walia made a graceful entry and charmed everyone with her beautiful smile.

The party also saw politico like Mahesh Tapase and Krishna Hegde, actor and former corporate honcho Mukesh Tyagi, Producer Mina Banerji, actress Rani Patel, international fashion-designer Ash Panjabi, top entrepreneur Rajesh Rupawat, model and Vastu expert Shilpa Dhar (who was as lively as ever), model and entrepreneur Vandana Bhardwaj were among the guests. Model-actress pretty Aadya Singh specially flew in from Delhi.

All the best to the young and vivacious Shalini whose current Hindi movie is heading for completion! The journey has just started....