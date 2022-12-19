AD8 SALON LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BRANCH IN PUNJABI BAGH, NEW DELHI

AD8 Salon is delighted to announce the launch of their first branch in New Delhi at the fa Club Road in Punjabi Bagh.

Started by Ms.Sohna Singh - an expert with over 10 years of experience with the international beauty industry, AD8 Salon is a premium space catering to clientele across Delhi NCR. The brand partners include Olaplex, Moroccan Oil, K18, Kevin Murphy, L’Oreal, Wella to name a few.

AD8 is a one-of-a-kind destination for all your hair & beauty needs under one roof, with services like hair color, hydra facials, hair botox, nail extensions, keratin, styling, makeup, experiential hair rituals etc. by a dedicated team of industry experts & professionals.

The salon launched with pomp & grandeur with an event hosted by Malvika Rallan on 14th December 2022, in association with Kevin Murphy. AD8 & the luxury Australian hair care brand have established a strong partnership for the years to come.

The guestlist included socialites & content creators like Karishma Yadav Bhalla, Surbhi Sethi Dua, Ruby Bhatia etc. All the guests enjoyed wine by Fratelli & feasted on Hors D’Oeuvres while getting signature Kevin Murphy rituals by the experienced AD8 team.

“We’re happy to launch our first salon in Punjabi Bagh, which is one of the biggest markets in New Delhi. AD8 houses the best of hair & beauty with our brand partners, and a hand picked team with decades of experience.

At AD8, We believe that your hair should speak for itself, while enhancing your personal style and bringing out the best version of you.” says Sohna Singh, Managing Director, AD8 Salons.

Address : 42, North West Avenue, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi 110026

Contact : 011-44467778 , 011-44467781