Addressing Mental Health Issues With Bio Individual Diets

Similar to how an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment can save a person, a customized nutrition plan can aid in the management and healing of conditions like PCOS, depression, anxiety, brain fog, and migraines.

Akshata Shenoy

The saying "you are what you eat" holds significance as the food we consume influences our emotions, thoughts, and actions. This article will delve into the significance of nutrition according to an individual's bio-individuality, and how as we age, our eating habits and dietary requirements must adapt to address physical and psychological concerns.

Throughout Clinical Dietician Akshata Shenoy's decade-long career as a clinical dietician, her primary focus has been on developing personalized nutrition plans for her patients based on their bio-individuality. She believes in treating the root cause of an issue rather than merely addressing the surface symptoms. The root cause need not just be gut issues but can be seated in hormonal imbalance, emotional imbalance, and more. According to her, to design an effective diet plan, she first strives to understand her patients' personality traits. This entails gathering information about their mental health, lifestyle, daily routine, stressors, and habits to gain insight into their psychology. She then explores their cultural background and long-term dietary patterns. Finally, She evaluates their occupation and tailors their nutritional needs accordingly based on their bio-individuality.

However, providing a diet plan alone is insufficient. Even if an effective diet plan is created, it can still fail if not implemented correctly. As a result, she suggests everyone to first work on changing, modifying and replacing appropriate habits. So, keeping that in mind she focuses on modifying her patients' habits- they can be as small as eating their dinner before 7:30 p.m or adding a 15mins workout in their day, She helps in building a healthy lifestyle to ensure adherence to the plan. Additionally, she also ensures that the foods recommended in the plan are easily accessible and affordable, and frequently cooked at home. She always tells people that a diet plan should be such which can be easily followed so that it can be sustained for a long period of time. Throughout her years of practice, she has witnessed remarkable outcomes, including individuals curing their PCOS, migraines, and depression through bio-individualistic diet plans, which is why she highly recommends them to everyone. For those seeking meal plans tailored to their needs, we have a good news for you! Dietician Akshata runs a Healthy Meal delivery service in Mumbai. Her meals are designed for working women in their twenties to fifties, with their nutritional needs in mind. By eating her meals people have seen remarkable results in their fat loss, energy and productivity level, and overall health. We hope this article has provided you with a fresh perspective on nutrition and overall health. For more details visit www.akshatashenoy.com