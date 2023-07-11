Aditya Nair triumphs at Golden Glory Awards 2023 presented by Brands Impact

Through tarot readings Aditya has assisted more than 3000+ clients all over the world in making thoughtful decisions in life.

Aditya is well-versed in Tarot Card Reading, Reiki/Karuna Reiki Healing, Theta Healing (DNA Energy Healing Therapy) and Numerology. He gave 11+ years of his life to the skill development sector aiming to enable & mobilize many Indian youths to take up skill training & become employable and earn their livelihood but his zeal to help people made him a spiritual healer.

With all the glamor and elegance, the Golden Glory Awards 2023 were recently held at the Leela, Mumbai. This fantastic occasion honored Aditya with an award for the “Most Trusted Tarot Card Reader & Holistic Healer in Delhi”. He got the prestigious award from none other than the renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Celebrity Tarot card reader Aditya Nair is well renowned for his commitment to improving people's lives. Aditya, who has always had a spiritual bent, started tarot reading in 2017. Through the medium of social media he decided to help others rediscover their belief in life and the universe.

The Golden Glory Awards organized by the leading events and branding company, Brands Impact celebrated the achievements of celebrities, individuals and companies.

Upon receiving the award, he said “Oftentimes, we face hardship in life, but it seems like we are trapped in a myriad of pain, depression, negativity, heart-wrenching and difficult situations just like every other individual. We tried our level best but could not get our way out. In those times, we should try to adapt to these situations like water and try not to be assertive or rigid. Empty your mind, leave everything to the universe, and try your level best to be productive in these situations. Have a positive attitude towards life, and the universe will reward you with abundance. We have to completely surrender ourselves to the universe and put our faith in the process. Remember, every individual has to put their efforts first in order to get help from the universe.”

Coming from humble beginnings it has always been eventful for Aditya, each event left a meaningful imprint in his life. As a healer, he is aware of how modern therapies and methods can help reach idealism at a totally new level. Because of his adaptability, he uses a tailored approach to healing given each client is unique and has special needs.

Aditya is an optimist who prefers to see a solution to an issue rather than dwelling on the negative aspects of it. The understanding that there is light at the end of the dark tunnel encourages him to continue moving forward. He believes that spirituality will become the new "normal" in the next 10 years, and with Aditya's help, people can live stress-free normal lives. The prestigious Golden Glory Award 2023 has pushed Aditya to make breakthroughs in his career.