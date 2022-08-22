Adv. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh: Rising North Indian face in Mumbai taking the veteran leaders by a storm

Change of guard is inevitable be it any field and it is no different in Politics either.

The very example of a new exemplary change in leadership especially in the North Indian community of Mumbai is Adv. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh.

An Advocate, a businessman, and now a politician, Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh comes from one of the most respected Families in Mumbai among the North Indian community. Just a year ago he dived actively into politics and since then he has never looked back.

Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh’s rising popularity and great response on social media have not gone down well with many veteran North Indian leaders in the city, Sources say right from Ex-Minister and BJP leader Kripashankar Singh and even his party leaders like Ex MP Sanjay Nirupam and many more leaders are having trouble digesting the rising popularity of this young leader who is set to take over as the new face of the North Indian community in Mumbai.

He was appointed as the working president of Mumbai congress (North Indian cell) and since then he has held up several big rallies, a big wrestling event, sponsored fashion shows, numerous medical camps, service camps, launching of helpline numbers, and a lot more.

He joined politics under the leadership of Mumbai congress president Bhai Jagtap with the guidance of a senior Mumbai Congress leader Manoj Singh. The new rising face has given new hope to the congress party and its lost base in the North Indian community and they are banking on new faces like Adv Avaneesh Singh to regain the trust of the voters back.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal