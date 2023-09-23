Advocate Malika Ali Shirzade honoured as Inspiring Leader at 2023 Times applaud ceremony

Malika Shirzade, a renowned Advocate, has been awarded the Advocate Award at the 2023 Inspiring Leader Awards

Advocate Malika Ali Shirzade honoured as inspiring leader by Harbhajan Singh

Malika Shirzade, a renowned Advocate, has been awarded the Advocate Award at the 2023 Inspiring Leader Awards. The event took place on 2nd September at 10:30 a.m. and was organized by Times Applaud at the Holiday Inn in Mumbai.

The Inspiring Leader Award is given to leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in their profession. Malika Shirzade was chosen for this award due to her outstanding contributions to the legal community and her exemplary leadership skills. She is a well-respected Advocate with 5 years of experience in the legal industry. She has worked with some of the biggest law firms in the country and has represented numerous clients in high-profile cases. Her expertise lies in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property law.

The award was given by world-class Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, Mr. Harbhajan Singh invited as a chief guest along with the renowned singer Udit Narayan, and the accomplished author, philanthropist, and Chairperson of the Lodha Foundation, Mrs. Manju Lodha.

Upon receiving the award, Malika Ali expressed her gratitude and said, "I am deeply honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team and the support of my family. I hope that this award will inspire other lawyers to strive for excellence in their work and to promote diversity and inclusion in our profession."

The Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023 filled the red carpet event with over 40+ celebrities from the film and television industry along with many distinguished dignitaries and ambassadors from different countries such as Chile, Darussalam, and Lesotho. The ceremony included distinct awards ceremonies: The Inspiring Leaders Awards and Trends Award 2023. The awards were distributed to more than 90 pioneers and leaders of the industry including Entertainment, Social influencers, Social service, and many more.

The event was organized by Times Applaud, a leading digital PR and media company that specializes in recognizing excellence in various fields. The company has been organizing awards events for over a decade and is known for its commitment to promoting excellence and recognizing outstanding achievements.

"Wishing Malika Shirzade all the success in her future endeavors. Her recognition as an Inspiring Leader at the 2023 Times Applaud Ceremony is a testament to her dedication and hard work.” said, Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Adv. Ashish Shelar. Moreover he added, “ May she continue to inspire others with her exceptional leadership skills. Congratulations once again."

The Inspiring Leader award given to Malika Ali Shirzade is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Her leadership skills have inspired her colleagues and clients, and she has made a significant impact on the legal industry. We congratulate her on this well-deserved award and wish her continued success in her career.

As the ceremony was taking the final turn, Malika Ali added, “Thank you, Times Applaud, for recognizing excellence in the legal industry and for hosting an unforgettable ceremony that celebrated the achievements of inspiring leaders like myself. Your commitment to promoting excellence is truly commendable."

The event was a celebration of excellence in the legal industry, and we congratulate all the winners on their outstanding achievements. We look forward to seeing more lawyers like Malika Shirzade inspire their colleagues and make a positive impact on the legal profession.