Afsana Kherani debuts as a producer with the latest music video ‘Aabaad’ featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif

Afsana Kherani has turned over a new leaf by starting a production house and record label, ‘Yellow Strings Entertainment'. Despite the harshest adversities, she founded this firm and is all set to release two new music videos, titled ‘Aabaad’ and ‘Guzarta Hai.'

Afsana Kherani

Afsana has already shared the poster for her first song, Aabaad, on her Instagram. It is a sad-romantic song that will uncover a heart-wrenching love story. The music video features popular faces from Indian television: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Aamna Sharif. The duo has already completed the shooting for it in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and shall hit the screen real soon!



The music video is being helmed by Pratap Shetty and Harish Bhatt. While the song is in the soulful voice of Prateek Gandhi and the lyrics are jotted down by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Chetan Dholi is the cinematographer for this beautiful music video. Produced by Yellow Strings Entertainment, the music video will be released next month. Netizens are going gaga over the poster and waiting to watch the entire music video.



Since Aabaad is Afsana Kherani's first music video, she is very excited about it. The producer has put her heart into its making. Speaking of which, she says, "While selecting the cast for the music video, we wanted an unusual pair as the song itself is very special. It navigates the extremes of missing someone and portrays the pain of heartache. Aabaad doesn't only have a gripping storyline, but the song is also very poignant. It defines losing love and crossing paths with it unexpectedly. I think it will resonate with everyone who has loved and lost."



Afsana seems very glad about her new stint. She even worked as a cabin crew for an airline before stepping into the entertainment industry. And now that she has marked her foray as a producer. Afsana is keen to work with other talented filmmakers and artists from the industry. We wish her and the team all the very best and hope that Aabaad is a chartbuster.