Afsoon Almas: - Positive attitude towards women empowerment

When we were discussing Afghanistan, one of the things that came up was the fact that it is the only nation in the world in which it is illegal for females to attend high school, and they are essentially prevented from taking part in political activities since the Taliban has an all-male government and there is no Ministry of Women's Affairs.

Currently, Afghan women are required to cover their faces in public, they are prohibited from working outside the house, and they must be accompanied by a male chaperone whenever they travel. In addition to this, they continue to be victims of a wide variety of types of violence that are predicated on gender.

Since this is the case, Afsoon Almas serves as an inspiration to many Afghan women. An incredible woman was born on June 8, 1993. It is not easy for her to change the perspectives of people regarding women. Afsoon had to fight a long war against the small mentality of Afghan society. There are no legal protections or rights afforded to women in Afghanistan. Afghan women and girls are confronting both the loss of their rights and their ambitions as well as threats to their ability to survive on a fundamental level. They are stuck between the atrocities committed by the Taliban and the steps taken by the international community, both of which are driving Afghans further into hopelessness on a daily basis.

As a result, Afsoon stands up for what her believes in and acts as an inspiration to other women, inspiring a surge of female users and creators to join the online community. Afsoon has a massive fan base all over the world thanks to various social media platforms. On Instagram, she has nearly 200k followers; on TikTok, Afsoon has more than 500k followers; and on YouTube, she has 13k subscribers.

After achieving all the success in her life, Afsoon is also known as a "fighter girl” and a large number of people have come forward to support her by creating several support sites and fan pages for her, the majority of which are female. Along with this, she has been considered among the 100 most beautiful girls in Afghanistan. Afsoon worked as a financial accountant for a firm that specialised in rebuilding for three years, and she has been working for the last seven months on her own brand, which is going to be launched very soon.

Afsoon had always wanted to talk about it and inspire other girls, especially those with disabilities, but she did not have the opportunity while in Afghanistan, so she began her journey once she arrived in Ireland and felt safe enough to do so. Afsoon had lots of things in her head to share with people and talk about how hard she struggled in Afghanistan, specifically with her physical problem and being a girl, and she always wanted to talk about it and make people understand.

Afsoon came to Ireland in September 2017 on a family reunification visa with her sister. Afsoon began her social media adventure in 2019. Since she is from a country where women are not allowed to show up on social media, specifically without Islamic cover, she faced so many challenges on social media after she appeared on screen and talked about women's rights and stuff. A lot of people began speaking out against her. Afsoon has been the victim of bullying, harassment, and other forms of abuse, among other things.

Even though Afsoon was warned that her life was in danger, she never gave up and continued to fight for what she believed was right. Even Afsoon’s family did everything they could to stop her because they were worried about what would happen to her, but Afsoon persisted in what she was doing. Afsoon was an excellent public speaker, and she consistently released films in which she spoke for human rights, women's rights, and many other concerns pertaining to politics and other topics. Afsoon’s field of content shifted when she began utilising social networks.

Since then, it has been more than a year. Afsoon’s videos focus more on her as well as live broadcasts and other forms of entertainment. Afsoon decided to cease giving speeches after experiencing an overwhelming number of obstacles and difficulties on social media, including having her accounts, including her YouTube channel, disabled by other users. Apart from all the difficulties and obstacles in her life, she has shined like a star because of her hard work and consistency.