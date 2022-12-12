After a terrific performance in 'Criminal Justice', actress Ishrat Khan to be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

The competition in the Indian film industry is fierce with artists experimenting and bringing newer concepts to the audience.

While creativity has been in abundance, it is significant to be versatile to sustain in the industry. One of the supremely talented actresses, Ishrat Khan has proved her versatility with her stellar performances. The actress is a well-trained theatre artist and holds a Hotel Management degree.

Besides this, Ishrat Khan is also a food science and nutrition lecturer and a homemaker. Being a proud mother, Khan has made a successful transition and

has brilliantly taken over different responsibilities in her career. Passionate about acting, she started by doing small roles in Indian soap operas and series.



In her successful career, Ishrat Khan has been a part of well-known shows like 'POW: Bandhi Yudh Ke', 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo', 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala', 'Toh Rishta Pakka Samjhe?' and 'Humkadam' to name a few. Some of the notable films done by Ishrat Khan are 'Baazaar', 'Kabaddi' and 'Kaashi'. Moreover, Ishrat Khan's performance in the third season of 'Criminal Justice' starring Pankaj Tripathi was widely appreciated.

Ishrat considers her act in 'Criminal Justice' one of her finest performances. "It was excellent working with the bundle of talent Pankaj Tripathi. I am grateful to the producers for showing faith in me and allowing me to be a part of the series", she revealed. So far, she has worked in more than 250 ad commercials with reputed brands. 2022 was a rollercoaster year for the actress as she had a power-packed schedule.



Currently, she is working as a parallel lead for Zee TV's show 'Main Hoon Aparajita' with Shweta Tiwari. In addition, she has done advertisements for Tanishq, Manyavar, Dabur, Geetanjali Jewellery, Fevicol, Paytm and India Gate Basmati Rice among other brands. With her work, Ishrat Khan has set an example for all working women. Especially, she has broken different stereotypes as a working mother.



She says, "I have always followed my heart. My family has supported me towards my goals, and I would want to do the same for my daughter Maleka." At 45, Ishrat Khan has proved that age is just a number and there is no right time to accomplish goals. On the work front, the actress has Vishal Bhardwaj's international project in her kitty. She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn and Tabu's 'Bholaa' and has several other films and web shows in the pipeline.