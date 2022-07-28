After Travelling India, Nepal & Bhutan On Bike, Sachin Shetty Plans To Travel Whole World In Next 5 Years

Travelling is one of the biggest joys of life. It doesn't just open you to the world but also unlocks your own mental potential.

You start looking at yourself with a new eye as travel gives you the confidence of another level. Sachin S Shetty, the owner of Shutterbox Films based in Udupi is a hardcore traveller and cinematographer who loves exploring places on his bike.

Sachin started travelling by exploring nearby places in 2013. His first bike was a Pulsar 220 and now he owns Suzuki Hayabusa, Re Himalayan, Hero Xpulse, Yezdi, Lamby, Vijai Super, and Suzuki Burgman. Sachin loves to spend most of his time travelling and inspires others to do so.

He has travelled almost all the states in India except North East and has even coverd Nepal & Bhutan by road. Now his future goals include doing a South East Asia tour in 2 years solo on bike. What more? He's also planning to do a world tour on the bike in the next 5 years.

Sachin Shetty is extremely passionate about travelling. It has given him a complete personality makeover and now he is motivating his audience to travel the country & the world. His vision is to help people realise the beauty of the world by visiting places in India & outside. He especially wants to help those who hardly ever travel due to economic issues.

Talking about his achievements, Sachin Shetty has been honoured with several prestigious awards. He has won 3 National and 1 International award for Best Cinematography. He has worked in a movie titled Chandanvan. As a hardcore traveller, he has participated in the Limca Record event on Jawa Vintage Bike. By 2017, he completed a solo ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In 2018 he completed the India-Bhutan-Nepal ride and then in the following year, he did the Spiti valley ride.

Last year, Sachin Shetty travelled to North Karnataka, Run of Kutch, and explored Kerala fully. This year, he has also travelled to Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Nepal

Sachin Shetty is also a foodie and loves indulging in various cuisines.