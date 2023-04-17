Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > Afternoon Voice presents the Newsmakers Achievers Awards Most prestigious and respected awards of India

Afternoon Voice presents the Newsmakers Achievers Awards - Most prestigious and respected awards of India

Updated on: 17 April,2023 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

New Delhi (India), April 17: Afternoon Voice presents the prestigious 15th Newsmakers Achievers Awards (NAA), the largest non-entertainment award event in the country.

Afternoon Voice presents the Newsmakers Achievers Awards - Most prestigious and respected awards of India


The award honors all achievers in their respective fields, both known and unknown, whether in politics, social activism, business, sports, entertainment, the spiritual world, education, or journalism, who have not only reinforced the foundation of our society but also contributed to the development of brand India.


 



This is an enigma. On the one hand, we, the people, have many challenges to deal with in our lives and social responsibilities, but still, there is no dearth of achievers, doers, go-getters, and enablers in Indian civilization. Thousands of citizens across the subcontinent are working against incredible odds to keep the flame of democracy burning, despite delays, injustice, and rampant corruption.


 

Vaidehi Taman, Editor-in-Chief of Afternoon Voice, stated, "As a society, it is important to recognize and celebrate the achievements of those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields." The Newsmakers Achievers Awards was established to honor exceptional individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and social responsibility. "We hope that through this platform, we can inspire future generations to continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on society."

 

The eminent jury members select the winners following a rigorous process of editorial meetings and public voting.

 

In the last few editions, influential personalities like Balasaheb Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle Ji, Pt. Birju Maharaj, Pt. Ajay Pohankar, Late Babasaheb Purandare, Mandatai Amte, Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Late Vikram Gokhale, Bappi Lahiri, Vitthal Kamat, Swapnil Joshi, Saie Tamhankar, Neeraj Kabi, Kailash Kher, Kapil Sharma, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Bharat Dabholkar have won special awards at NAA.

