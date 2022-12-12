Age is not a deterrent to achieving success says by Young Leading Entrepreneur – Ms Rohini Roy

Ms. Roy is a female leader who has the potential to establish herself in the modern business world, predominantly governed by men which requires the strength and boldness to not only deal with naysayers, biases, obstacles and setbacks, but also to keep taking risks, learn from failures and fight for what you believe in.

With the consistent developments in the Indian economy, more and more women are chasing jobs, whereas Ms Rohini Roy -CEO of Roy Empire, believes in herself and is on the margin of building her own business empire. She aspires to create a future where Indians come forward with a lot more start-ups. Being director in seventeen plus companies she is getting closer to her business empire dreams.

Ms. Roy is a female leader who has the potential to establish herself in the modern business world, predominantly governed by men which requires the strength and boldness to not only deal with naysayers, biases, obstacles and setbacks, but also to keep taking risks, learn from failures and fight for what you believe in. Possessing all these qualities in hand she stepped into the coal logistics business when she was 17 years old. She is the only girl who got enough courage to commence liaising jobs for governments & successfully allocated coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Co (AP Genco) of a quantity of 2.5 million Metric Ton from Western Coal Limited- Maharashtra. Further in the following year she achieved another big milestone by sacking a coal logistics work order from Karnataka Power corporation worth 1000 crore for a period of six months. She gives importance to boosting the usage of domestic coal against international demand due to its steep hike in coal prices.

Later in 2019, Ms Roy took an initiative by putting herself as a key role in solving the palm issue raised between India & Malaysia. She had arranged a successful meeting with the CEO of the world largest palm oil producing company along with the key government officials in New Delhi.

Apart from that she was a helping aid to the recent Sri Lankan crisis as well. By knowing the exact situation of the neighbouring country such as the shortage of essential commodities such as food, medicines, and growing political instability she managed to send vegetable consignment to Sri Lanka in return for Areca Nut. The exchange of money is happening in the form of 'trade credits' instead of settlements in the form of physical currency. She emphasises the importance of exchanging the products and services for other products and services.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has forced many businesses to close, leading to an unprecedented disruption of the worldwide economy. However, successfully navigating through these challenges are the only way to overcome and sustain, says Ms Roy. The pandemic has jolted my business too, but how we manage matters. Knowing the importance of health care, we started supplying PPE kits and installed Oxygen generation plants across the country. Indeed, it was a great relief for various state governments. Every natural disaster is nature’s attempt to create a new balance. It is a response to what we humans are doing to the harmony of the natural order, Ms Roy added.

Pertinent to note despite her busy schedule currently she gives utmost priority to “make in India” projects. By implementing design collaboration with the established firms, she dreams to make our country independent in near future. She is working hard to come up with a hub for manufacturing & trade across the country to boost our export rate. This will strengthen our economy by creating more job opportunities, increased job satisfaction, scope of creativity and innovation, flexibility in doing business and plenty of growth opportunities. Age & gender is not a deterrent to achieving success, says Rohini Roy.

Ms Roy also works as International Director in one of the leading Commonwealth NGO supported by Commonwealth London - COMHAD. She identifies that one of the major causes for malnutrition in India is economic inequality. Due to the low economic status of some parts of the population, their diet often lacks in both quality and quantity. Women who are malnourished are less likely to have healthy babies stated by Ms Roy. Her ventures and initiatives are more than just a source of profit.