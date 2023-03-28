Ahmedabad Company Makes Apostille Services Affordable And More Reliable

TT Attestation and Apostille Services is offering the service at one-third the rate charged by other firms.

For the increasing number of Indian students planning to study abroad or professionals applying for jobs in another country, apostille service, which refers to the legal process of certifying various documents, is a must, but anyone who has availed of the service, also knows how expensive it can bet. An Ahmedabad-based company is looking to change this perception by offering apostille services at highly affordable rates.

A person seeking higher education, employment or work permit, residence permit, or a new business in a foreign country is required to legalise or authenticate various documents such as birth, marriage, or death certificate, a judgement, an extract of a register, mark sheets and degrees, etc. from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Apostille is a sticker or stamp that is affixed on the original documents with a machine-generated unique identification number. Apostille is acceptable in all member countries of The Hague Convention of October 5, 1961. An apostille issued by the state of origin is sufficient to certify the document and removes the need for further certification by the destination state. India has been a contracting state of the convention since 2005.

“Apostille services are a must and are used by lakhs of students, professionals, and businesses every year. Apostille service can be very expensive, but we are trying to change that. Immigrant consultants and firms charge anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per document as an apostille charge. We, on the other hand, offer the service for just Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,700 per document depending on the nature or type of the document. Students planning to study overseas and people who are seeking jobs overseas need to get at least 8-10 documents legally certified, which can burn a hole in the pocket. With our services, the work gets done at a fraction of the fee that other firms are charging,” said Mr. Ronak Vishwakarma, founder of TT Attestation and Apostille Services.

Mr. Ronak founded TT Attestation and Apostille Services seven years ago to help students and professionals get apostille service at affordable rates.

“There is already a lot of financial burden on people going overseas. This is especially in the case of students who are going to a foreign university. Our motive is to help them save a lot of money that they spend on the apostille service. To some extent, there is also a lack of awareness about the availability of such services locally. There is a gap which we are trying to fill,” they said further.

Some of the services TT Attestation and Apostille Services provides include MEA apostille, embassy attestation, certificate attestation, transcript apostille, driving license extract apostille, power of attorney apostille, single status certificate apostille, GMP certificate apostille, commercial documents’ apostille, attestation by Home, GAD, and HRD Ministries, language translation services, etc. The firm also provides China attestation services, Vietnam attestation, Saudi attestation, UAE attestation, Qatar attestation, Kuwait attestation, Indonesia attestation, etc.