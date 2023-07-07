AI and Neeraj Shridhar's magical voice come together on Velvet Vibes Music's latest song Thodi Naadani

Velvet Vibes Music is a label that has always been known for its outstanding and innovative music videos.

Velvet Vibes Music presents the latest hit song - Thodi Naadani, a unique amalgamation of Pop and Hip Hop performed by legendary Bollywood singer Neeraj Shridhar aka Bombay Vikings, the exceptionally talented singer Maanuni, and Indian hip-hop phenomenon, Gravity of MTV hustle fame.

Velvet Vibes Music is a label that has always been known for its outstanding and innovative music videos. One of the earliest embracers of AI technology in the creative space, Velvet Vibes Music has incorporated glimpses of artificial intelligence in the music video.

The song features global sensation Shivani Paliwal, ex-pop group Now United member, in the lead along with Neeraj Shridhar. Thodi Naadani’s music video has a great dance routine and Neeraj Shridhar's voice captures the couple's love and euphoria in this music video.

The song is sure to resonate with Gen-Z audiences while appealing to the nostalgic sentiment of 90's kids and millennials owing to the Bombay Vikings connection.

The song has caught on with audiences globally with support and love pouring from all over for Shivani and the talented artists.

With a combined viewership of over 35 Million views, Velvet Vibes Music is an independent music label of intense, iconic and millennial music & entertainment, initiated by

founder - Miket Kanakia

Associated acts and talents include renowned Bollywood and Independent Artists such as

Shankar Mahadevan, Divya Kumar, Jonita Gandhi, Lost Stories, Neeraj Shridhar, Shivani Paliwal, Sobhita Dhulipala and more.

The song is penned by Neeraj Shridhar and directed by Jay Bhansali.

Make sure you watch the song's trending music video on the official Velvet Vibes Music YouTube channel.

