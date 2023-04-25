Breaking News
Aikatan Celebrates Bengali New Year In Mumbai In Style!

Updated on: 25 April,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The beauty of Mumbai is, it embraces all, it gives everyone a platform to excel. In retrospect, people belonging to different regions of the country living in Mumbai think the city as their own and make it as glorious as it is.

Mumbai-based Bengali organisation Aikatan Cultural Association organised a classy Bengali New Year (Barsha Boron 


1430) at Mumbai's Country Club the other evening.



"On this auspicious occasion of Poila Boishakh, let's forget all our sorrows and welcome the new year with open arms! On behalf of Aikatan Cultural Association Mumbai, we wish the probashi Bengali community of Mumbai loads of happiness, peace and success! Shubho Naboborsho!," said Saswati and Somdeep Deb spearheading the activities of the organisation.


The Chief Guest of the evening the popular MLA Dr Bharti Lavekar praised the organisation for its good works. Others who were present at the function were the organisation President Anjan Deb, Vice President Suvendu Mukherjee,

Secretary Lopa Khare et al.

There was live music where prodigious music director Rahul Seth (of Yamla Pagla Deewana fame) also performed even as Suraj Biswas' musical band kept the audience in high spirits. 

Popular tv artistes  Nyra Banerji and Nishant Malkani were hugely welcomed at the function. Noted music director Pritam's mother Anuradha Chakraborty, eminent lawyer Beni Chatterjee and producer Mustaque Nadiadwala were also a part of this happy occasion.

There was a mouth-watering Bengali food stall there even as  members of the Club and other guests were seen enjoying the soothing atmosphere under the moonlit open sky.

More power to Aikatan..!

IN BOX- 

WHAT'S THE ASSOCIATION:

Aikatan Cultural Association Mumbai has decided to unite themselves for the purpose of celebrating common traditional festive occasions, to foster friendship, goodwill, and cooperation between ourselves and other members of the community at large.

Key objectives - 

1. Festivals – Durga Puja is 1 of the biggest evens; it’s not just a religious event but goes beyond to reach out to different parts of the society and celebrate Bengali traditions.

2. Cultural Activities - Cultural activities are the lifeline of the Association

3. Social Commitment - It strongly believes that there are many in the society who would need a helping hand.

4. Talent Search – The Association takes pride in the achievements of the people around, both young and established.

Brand Media

