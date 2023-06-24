AIS Windows and Enormous hit a Sixer At Goafest

Asahi India Glass Ltd on-boarded Enormous last year to create brand films for its complete doors and windows solutions brand.

AIS Windows, part of Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS) and Enormous, are proud to announce a haul of 6 Abby awards across categories at the recently concluded Abbys Awards 2023 at Goafest 2023.

Asahi India Glass Ltd on-boarded Enormous last year to create brand films for its complete doors and windows solutions brand, AIS Windows. Enormous came up with a campaign of 3 ad films which have run across various digital media platforms and have created a massive buzz and generated immense reach and traction for AIS Windows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3 films created as part of the campaign were;

Robbery (Acoustic solutions)

Summer (Energy Efficient solutions)

Water (Water Seepage Solutions)

The ad film dramatizes how the brand cancels out the noise outside. It shows a situation where a Cop & robber chase is taking place. However, all the protagonists are performing their roles in silence. It goes on to reveal that all these activities are taking place in mute so that a lady who is meditating in the neighbourhood isn't disturbed has won 6 Abby awards at Goafest ’23 - 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze in different categories.

Commenting on the win Mr. Vikram Khanna, CMO & COO - of Consumer Glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd said, “What was once a low involvement category in the interior of a home is now taking centre stage. We created communication that is engaging to create an impact in the market. AIS Windows films communicate key features of our offerings to our target audience in an entertaining and engaging manner. AIS is extremely thrilled that our clutter-breaking ad films have won 6 Abby Awards 2023– it is a prestigious honour for us, as our work has been appreciated at the best forum. We believe in enriching lifestyle with enhanced aesthetics as also delivering high-performance solutions and excellent service to our customers.”

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous, said

“Enormous has always believed in bringing a lot of non-linear thinking to the way we arrive at our solutions. We celebrate creativity and innovative thinking. The films are unlike any other in the category, and we brought the narrative to a sharp product premise. We are elated that this campaign has received the love it deserved and has been acknowledged”