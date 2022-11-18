Aisshpra Gems & Jewels’ Jewellery Festival made a 5 year old boy believe in the power of a pure heart’s wish

Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, made a small boy, who will be celebrating his birthday soon, believe in the power of the Almighty and that a pure heart’s wish never goes unanswered.

It also turned out to be extremely lucky for a soon to be bride. For the soon to be bride, who came to Aisshpra Gems & Jewels to buy jewellery for her wedding, filled the coupon in the hope that she would win a brand new car, and she did! Now she will be going to her new house in her own brand new Baleno Car. A little boy, whose birthday is just around the corner, prayed day and night for the Baleno to be his. And God fulfilled his birthday wish.

In this festival, customers were given one coupon on every purchase of Rs.50000. This lucky draw was held at all of their stores across Uttar Pradesh. The winners of this contest were given a luxurious Baleno Car.

At the Car Handover Ceremony, the Directors of Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, Atul Saraf, Anoop Saraf, Vaibhav Saraf and Saumitra Saraf expressed their gratitude to all the customers who shopped in this grand jewellery festival making it such a huge success.

Atul Saraf said, “We are extremely excited to hand over their cars to the winners of the lucky draw, Puneet Kumar Rai from Park Road store, Gorakhpur and Anees Mohammad from Ghantaghar store, Suvodh Tiwari from Padrauna store, Devesh Kumar Srivastava from Basti store. From Azamgarh store, Himanshu, a resident of Ghosi town of Mau district, Akanksha Srivastava, from Deoria store and Abhilasha Pandey from Ballia store. Best wishes to these winners."

Anoop Saraf said, “Each and every one of our customers has contributed to the success of Aisshpra Gems & Jewels. It is because of them that we are a reputed name today. We extend our warm wishes to the lucky draw winners and look forward to receiving the same love and support from our customers in future as well."

Vaibhav Saraf said, “It is because of our customers that Aisshpra Gems & Jewels has reached the horizon of the Jewelry business today and each and every customer has been a valuable part in our journey."

Saumitra Saraf said, “Aisshpra Gems & Jewels has always aimed to earn the trust of our customers through honesty and transparency. This is the reason why our clients have appreciated our work and it is because of them that Aisshpra Gems & Jewels is what it is today."

Sanjay Kedia from Aisshpra Gems and Jewels Deoria, Rahul Sarraf and Amit Johri from Aisshpra Gems & Jewels Ballia, Manish Agarwal from Aisshpra Gems & Jewels Basti, Arun Rungta from Aisshpra Gems & Jewels Azamgarh, Abhishek Khaitan and Umang Khaitan from Aisshpra Gems & Jewels Padrauna also had a dignified presence on this occasion.