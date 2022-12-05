×
Ajay Setia, Founder and CEO Invincible Ocean won the "Most Prominent Fintech Leader of the Year 2022" Award

Updated on: 05 December,2022 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Achieving one more feat in his dynamic journey, Ajay Setia, CEO Invincible won the “Most Prominent Fintech Leader of the Year 2022” Award.

Ajay Setia, Founder and CEO Invincible Ocean won the “Most Prominent Fintech Leader of the Year 2022” Award

Ajay Setia receiving Business Mint Nationwide Award


The enthralling event was organized on 20.11.2022 at Holiday Inn IHG Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi, under the aegis of Business Mint and MSME business Forum.


Ajay Setia, a man of many talents & unbeatable enthusiasm, established Invincible in the year 2017, Whereafter he embarked upon the journey of building two organizations from the ground up and exited the first venture at 2 Million dollars. Ajay rightfully won the ‘Dynamic Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019’ award from Entrepreneur India. Later on, he was honoured with the nomination for Business Ratna Award in 2020.



Working with the same zeal on a fresh pursuit, his new venture Invincible Ocean provides Digital Infrastructure for the Banking and Fintech sector. Invincible No-code platform delivers seamless, end-to-end, and multi-channel Digital onboarding journeys focussed on banking, fintech, and Automobile Industry while offering totally customizable workflows.


To know more, visit: https://invincibleocean.com

Brand Media

