Akash Singh Rajput – A Hero from Reel to Real Life – Is Excited About Ashram 3

Reputed filmmaker Prakash Jha’s ambitious socio-political thriller series Ashram is set to return to OTT platform on June 3 with its third season.

While the series, which depicts the life and crimes of ‘Baba Nirala’, played ostensibly by Bobby Deol, has enthralled its audience during the first two seasons, it is expected to create an even bigger furore with its third installment. However, one notable character that promises to stand out amidst the stellar star cast of Ashram 3 is that of ‘Rocky’, played by a real-life hero, Akash Singh Rajput.

Akash has been a part of the series as Rocky, the hands-on friend and manager of popstar Tinka Singh, played by Adhyayan Suman, since Season 1 Episode 8 of the popular web series.

Akash is no novice when it comes to facing the camera. In fact, he has already worked in stellar web-series like Mirzapur as well as in acclaimed movies like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. He began his acting career with the Colors TV’s Karamfal Data Shani. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength in the tinsel world.

When asked what attracted him to Ashram, Akash says, “I have always been a fan of Mr. Prakash Jha’s work. He picks up socially relevant issues that have a political resonance as well. I am myself a politically aware man and I believe that the way to do better things for downtrodden sections of our society is through public service, of which politics is a huge part. Besides, I got to work with such amazing actors as Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Adhyayan Suman, etc.”

In the latter part of the series, Rocky goes on to win the confidence of Baba Nirala and starts looking after his business at an international level. Speaking about the new season, Akash says, “The story gets even more interesting in the new season as my character, Rocky, continues to work closely with Bhopa bhai ji (played by Sanyal). I even bring Tinka to work for Baba Nirala.”

Akash belongs to a small town, Sagar, in Madhya Pradesh but his ambition isn’t small town anymore. Besides acting, cricket is another passion of Akash and he holds a place in the World Book of Records London for organizing one of the largest cricket Mahakumbh competitions under the Gyanveer Seva Samiti, Surkhi. The tournament was held between February 1 and March 12, 2021 and it saw more than 6500 cricketers in 430 teams sweating it out for the final trophy. Akash chose a cricket tournament because he believes that sports is an ideal way to remove all barriers of cast and economics.

For his many achievements as a sportsperson, actor and social worker, Akash has been honored by none other than Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan himself. CM Chauhan even congratulated him personally on his Twitter account.

Now with Ashram Season 3, Akash Singh Rajput is all set to turn a new leaf in his life as an actor and a social influencer.