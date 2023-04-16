Akshay Chaudhary Turned a Passion for Cricket into a Multi-Million Rupee Business"

Akshay Chaudhary

Akshay Chaudhary, a former mechanical engineer, turned his passion for cricket into a multi-million rupee business. Akshay started playing cricket when he was in 4th grade and continued until 10th grade. However, due to board exams, his parents stopped him from playing cricket. After completing his 10th grade, Akshay started playing cricket again at a school in Dariyaganj but was stopped again when he had to appear for his 12th board exams. He then pursued mechanical engineering at Galgotiya's, which eventually stopped his link with cricket. He later went to Kuwait for a job in material planning.

In 2016-17, Fantasy Cricket, a fantasy sports platform, was launched in India. Akshay, who had always been passionate about cricket, started playing fantasy cricket. At that time, there were only a few fantasy sports leagues, such as IPL and CPL, and no women's league.

When Covid-19 hit in 2020, Akshay was in India for a vacation. All flights were canceled, but IPL was going on in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While going to play snooker with a friend, his friend suggested that he should make money out of his talent for forming teams and predicting match outcomes. Akshay knew he had to return to Kuwait for his job, but he started playing and attracted a lot of followers on his Instagram page. His predictions and team selections won him and his followers a lot of money.

After IPL, the Big Bash League started in December, and Akshay thought of giving it a shot. His followers increased eventually. In 2021, he started a YouTube channel named "Fantasy Counsel," and his journey to reach 100k subscribers began. He also got offers for promotions, including one with Shubham Dubey. By this time, he had resigned from his job in Kuwait and explained to his family that he would focus on fantasy games full-time. This was a tough job as his mother was in the Air Force, but they eventually understood.

Akshay's YouTube channel now has over 2 lakh subscribers, and he is very active on Instagram. His goal is to reach one million subscribers soon. However, before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Akshay had already started his startup, “The Veg Van," which delivered fruits and vegetables in 2017. Unfortunately, Akshay contracted a virus called Canthimima Titus, which affected his vision. He spent three months in a dark room at Shroff Hospitals. The virus is incurable, but Akshay was lucky to regain his vision after treatment.

Akshay Chaudhary's passion for cricket has led him to build a successful career in the fantasy sports industry. His hard work and dedication have paid off, and he has become a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs.

For more information visit: https://instagram.com/fantasycounsel?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=