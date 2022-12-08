Akshay Thanake aka DJ Art India to rock this December after an electrifying performance with Udita Goswami

The party season of the year is here. It's that time of the year when people celebrate with full enthusiasm and joy. December has always been a power-packed month for creative professionals, especially from the music industry.

Akshay Thanake

The party season of the year is here. It's that time of the year when people celebrate with full enthusiasm and joy. December has always been a power-packed month for creative professionals, especially from the music industry. To be precise, disc jockeys (DJs) have a busy time as they bring the house down with upbeat modern remixes. Akshay Thanake, known as DJ Art India has been treating the audience with multi-genre music.

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, DJ Art India is set to leave all party lovers spellbound. In October, the talented music artist created hysteria on Halloween night as he performed with actress and DJ Udita Goswami. The duo brought audiences dancing to their feet with some electrifying music. And with Christmas and NYE, DJ Art India promises to enthral the audience with enchanting mixes.

Hailing from Pune city of Maharashtra, DJ Art India kickstarted his career in 2011. With an in-depth experience of more than a decade in the industry, Thanake has established himself as one of the most entertaining DJs in India. From his teenage, Akshay learnt different forms of music and later made DJing an integral part of his life.

Combining different musicals and soundtracks, DJ Art India has composed several original mixes from different genres. The best part about Akshay's form of music is that he creates a vibe and makes everyone dance to his energising tunes. Moreover, the DJ has always said that it is of utmost importance to understand the crowd and create music which uplifts their mood.

Transcending everyone to a completely another world with his music, people can expect something similar from him this month. The multi-genre DJ is ecstatic with his performances lined up in December. "I cannot let my energy explode. We have already started the party season with a bang. This is just the start and I cannot wait to take the party lovers on a ride", stated Akshay.

Moreover, the DJ has expertise in music genres like Commercial House, Electro House, Bollywood, Deep House, Moombahton, Hip-Hop, Trap and Progressive House. Having performed in India's best clubs and 5-star hotels, DJ Art India aims to take his work to other countries by next year. In his spectacular career, DJ Art India has shared the stage with prominent names like Nucleya, Maddix, DJ Makasi, Chris Gayle, KSHMR, Ritviz, B Praak, Guru Randhawa, Aastha Gill, Nikhil Chinapa, Remo D'souza, Palak Tiwari, Just Sul, Shera ( Gurmeet Singh Jolly ), DIVINE, Shirley Setia, Emiway Bantai, Anish Sood (Anyasa Music), Lost Stories, Zaeden, DJ NYK, DJ Tejas, DJ Lemon, DJ Akhil Talreja, DJ Lloyd, DJ Harsh Bhutani, DJ Lalit, DJ Shad and Iqqanve among other celebrated names from the industry.