Akshita Verma joins Ticon India as brand ambassador

Ticon is a valuable name in the mobile accessories space. Offering quality products and strong customer support, the brand has been able to penetrate deeper into the Indian market. Its strong offerings and reliability have set the stage for them in the lucrative Indian market.

To further its glory and appeal to a larger base, the brand has recently joined forces with Akshita Verma, who is one of the most prominent female entrepreneurs in the country, as its brand ambassador. Verma has always been a formidable force in the industry and a major influence. It is perhaps why several other brands, too, have tried to rope her in. Akshita is a multi-faceted talent who has been grabbing headlines across the nation. Owing to the dynamic expansion and proliferation of her fashion brand AV, Verma has strived to bring on excellence for the populace.

About Akshita

Multi-talented Akshita has been on the radar of major business houses for quite some time now. Her dynamic personality and unforgettable aura have lent the perfect spark to Ticon, who has been working for quite some time now to bring her under their limelight. Apart from her fabulous fashion brand, Akshita is known to be one of the rising stars of the Indian golden screen. With multiple films offers from B-town and an ardent follow-up for her modelling prowess, Verma has truly been one of the most exceptional faces of the industry.

To know more, please visit: https://akshitaverma.co/

About Ticon India

Joining forces with Ticon India as a brand ambassador, both parties are looking to break through to the masses and bring them quality products at good prices. Ticon is one of the newest faces of the industry that has been helming the mobile accessory segment in the country.

As smartphones have become more commonplace with the population of the country, there is hardly anyone left who does not use a smartphone. And with the rising demands for smartphones in the Indian market came the overwhelming need for quality accessories. With plenty of brands crowding the space, there is hardly any respite for the consumer. However, quality has been skipped by many businesses. This is where Ticon drops in to steal the thunder. The brand is committed to providing quality mobile accessories like chargers, wireless, power bank, earphones, earbuds, smart watches, speakers, cables, mobile batteries and much more.

“We at Ticon are proud to announce Akshita Verma as our brand ambassador. And with her helming the face of operations for the brand, we are completely confident that this collaboration will take us to brand new heights and enable us to reach the masses and offer them quality products,” as noted by the top brass at Ticon.

Established on the Indian west coast of Mumbai in 2021, the brand has seemingly garnered a lot of attention from consumers. With stringent control on quality and support, Ticon has placed itself on the highest rungs of this industry. And with Akshita Verma leading the charge as the brand ambassador, there seems to be no slowing down for the brand going forward.

To know more, please visit: https://ticon.in/

