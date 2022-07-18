Akums Drugs receives EU GMP approval for two Haridwar-based manufacturing plants

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has recently received European Union GMP approval for two of its manufacturing units in Haridwar.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the leading contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company in India, has recently acquired the stringent European Union (EU) GMP approval for two of their manufacturing units in Haridwar. Following this prestigious nod, the gateway for several new opportunities in the European and other stringent regulatory markets is open to Akums Drugs. This move is another assent to Akums’ “Quality First” approach to work, which has now been endorsed by the EU -GMP beside all top-notch Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, who are already Akums’ long-standing partners.

Akums has received EU GMP approval for its two manufacturing plants. One plant manufactures solid oral dosage forms such as tablets, hard gelatin capsules, powders in sachets, etc. belonging to the general category, and Another plant manufactures large volume parenteral and small volume parenterals lines, including vials, ampoules, eyedrops, FFS as well as for dry powder injections in the penicillin line.

Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Shri Sandeep Jain, says, “We are happy to announce that Akums Drugs has received EU GMP approval for two of our Haridwar-based manufacturing facilities, thus paving the path for new opportunities from the entire European Union as well as many other regulatory markets. We are already the largest Indian contract manufacturing company, manufacturing > 12% of the country’s domestic supply, but what makes us happiest is being recognised for our “Quality First” approach. While we have been endorsed for this quality by our partners, who are also leading Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, the latest one from the EU GMP is very widely recognised & accepted. Congratulations to the entire team, and I hope this is the beginning of numerous possibilities for us.”

Founder, Promoter and Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Shri Sanjeev Jain, says, “Akums is already exporting to over 50 countries around the world. With the esteemed EU GMP nod, now we have gained access to the most stringent of global pharmaceutical markets besides the USA. These include the entire European Union, other markets like South Africa, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia/New Zealand and most middle-eastern countries. Since the EU GMP is their gold standard, we are welcome to cater to the pharmaceutical demands of all these geographies. With a large R&D infrastructure already in place, we are well equipped with a good basket of Products in our pipeline to expand our presence in these regulated markets. While we are extremely proud and excited to expand our presence in these markets, the Indian domestic market has always been our pride & passion and will continue to be so. The trust our partners have in us and our Quality is paramount for us. ”

About Akums- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is the largest contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company in India, manufacturing more than 12% of India’s consumption. The organisation deals in the manufacturing and export of formulations in a wide spectrum of dosage forms & therapeutic segments. The company is currently supplying to almost all Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies across the globe and is the 67th largest employer in the country. The ten state-of-the-art facilities are dedicated to oral solid dosage forms (with separate units for beta lactum and non-beta lactum formulations), Oral liquid dosage forms, Sterile dosage forms (injectable, eye, ear & nasal), hormonal (oral and injectable), ointments & cosmetics, personal care, Ayurvedic, food supplements & nutraceuticals and animal health care.

In a span of a few years, the organisation has become the icon of the Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and currently manufactures more than 12% of the country’s total medicinal requirements. With creme-de-la-creme of dedicated pharmaceutical personnel and standardised practices, Akums has been successful in attaining national and international accreditations and building trust on the basis of efficacy, safety & quality. The organisation is certified with WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 certificates and various international accreditations, like; ANVISA, Brazil, NAFDAC, Nigeria, FDB, Ghana, PMPB, and Malawi, amongst others and exports to 53 countries across the world.