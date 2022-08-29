Alee Club 24th Miss & Mr. Teen India 2022 – The Oldest Running Contest for Teens in India, Directed By Ramp Guru Sambita Bose, on 21st August 2022

One of the most popular and oldest IQ and personality contests in awareness of HIV/AIDS, which has also bestowed its name into the LIMCA BOOK OF NATIONAL RECORDS, has gained much fame and renown and received enough love and appreciation from the contestants and their parents.

The competition was appreciated and witnessed by many top celebrities who blessed and judged the 24 years of the old legacy of Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India.

The main era and concept of Alee Club Miss & Mrs. Teen India came into a role when the idea and thought of organizing the event only for teenagers struck the mind of people. The event came with a unique concept of removing any restriction that creates a bar between girls and boys. With its authentic and fair rules, the beauty pageant has engraved an ideal position in the glamour world. According to the director of the show, Sambita Bose, no show should put any individual from showing their talent and ability. Every show should promote equality and fair competition. Sambita Bose added that “Everybody can play a specific role if they fit well into the character after satisfying all the essential requirements for the role”.

The Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India eradicated the concept of height restrictions or bars and made the competition free from discrimination and constraints. The Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India has allowed many hidden talents in India to enter big platforms like Bollywood and beyond. The fairness and transparency of the Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India are popular for their flexible and fair requirements and conditions. Many young talents are paving the way towards the successful glamour and beauty world through the Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India platform.

All the contestants or participants grow and develop under the shade of Ramp Guru Sambita Bose through a specific training program curated specially to help all the contestants conquer the fashion and beauty world with exceptional skills. The training program would be beneficial for the contestants in the competition as well as after the competition while the contestants would be building their professional careers.

The Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India has soothingly completed 24 years of legacy and found the 24th achiever of the event on 22nd August 2022. Previously, many achievers of Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India have pulled off success on many renowned television channels like Sony, MTV, Colors, and many more. In 2022, many young teenagers between the ages of 13 to 19 years participated in the Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India.

After completion of the auditions, the finalists were under the guidance of Ramp Guru Sambita Bose for the 9-day training program. Now, the winner of the Alee Club Miss & Mr. Teen India is announced after the semi-finalists showed their energy, enthusiasm, and skills at all levels. The semi-finalists were given luxurious treatment in a well know five-star hotel named Seven Seas. Finally, the 24th Alee Miss & Mr. Teen India is ready to entertain the whole world with its peerless skills. The winner's name was announced after a herculean final competition judged by many Bollywood celebs like Manoj Tiwari, Shahbaz Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Tannaz Irani, Pooja Banerjee, Ayub Khan, Sambita Bose. The whole jury played a significant role in recognizing the most potential participant and announcing them as winners.

Finally the winners were crowned in the most luxurious five star hotel in Delhi i.e. Seven Seas Hotel and the evening witnessed the following winners:

Alee Club Miss Teen India 2022 – Rifkah Das Gupta from Mumbai

Alee Club Mr Teen India 2022 – Dheeren Pathania from Bengaluru

Alee Club Miss Teen India 1st Runner Up – Nilakshi from Machiwada, Punjab

Alee Club Mr Teen India 1st Runner Up – Abhay Kumar Rajak from

Alee Club Miss Teen India 2nd Runner Up – Annesha Sengupta from Ranchi

Alee Club Mr Teen India 2nd Runner Up – Ishaan Rayou from Delhi

Now the Alee Club has announced the Dawn of its Teenindia Silver Jublee with Member of Parliament Sh Manoj Tiwari Ji, Cinestars Sanjay Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shahbaaz Khan, Ayub Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Tanaaz Irani and Rampguru Sambita Bose and plans to make it big as ever.

The Reality of the Alee Club Teen India 2022 can be watched only on www.youtube.com/thesilverscreen and for day to day updates you can visit www.aleeclub.net

