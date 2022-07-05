Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed Marked His Presence in The Launch Of ‘The 1983 World Cup Opus Book’

Film and music producer Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed visited the launch of the 1983 World cup Opus book in celebration of the 38 Anniversary to congratulate all the delegates of the 1983 Indian national team, who won the first world cup against West indies. Ali Akbar Sultan met the cricketing legends in Mumbai. He congratulated them on the anniversary and cheered for the fabled win in India’s cricketing and sporting history.

The 1983 World Cup Opus features the entire journey and the untold stories of all the players and managers who supported and played the game in 1983. Along with the pictures it also features stories related to the team managers and the spirit of the team that made such time memories of glory. Cricketing legends include Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Valson, Balvinder Sandhu, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Roger Binny and PR Man Singh. Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth were all present and were part of the ceremony.

Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed while talking about the 1983 world cup and the team, quoted, “The 1983 world cup was a memorable moment for India and I feel so honored after meeting all renowned cricket stars. Meeting the legends was the best moment of my life and the interaction was totally inspiring.” As a kid, Ali Akbar had a passion for cricket, and meeting some of the legend cricketers in the world brought back his love for the sport. Ali was invited by his friend Sadik Kirmani, son of legend Syed Kirmani who was the wicket-keeper of the match and also won the best wicket-keeper award in 1983.

The book is a collector's dream and weighs exactly 32 kilograms to dedicate the day of India’s first Cricket world cup win. Kapil Dev as a captain of the game addressed the importance of the book and shared memories related to the game and the big win. Heeding that Ali Akbar added, “Since I am from a generation where cricket is considered as a sport as well as a career. As Kapil Dev sir was addressing the dedication the team had, I learned from them what is the importance of time, what is a commitment to work and what success means; be it in sports or film. The book itself is a wondrous compendium of fact and various narratives that makes it compelling to read.”

Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed is a film and music producer along with a young entrepreneur and sports enthusiast. Being an influencer and talent hunter; he is looking forward to engaging with more of the sports-related content. He was accompanied by Dr. Zakaria Abbas who is an international health campaigner and social entrepreneur. They both were honored to meet the 1983 Team India and felt proud as they helped India gain fame and recognition on the world map.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfQzcFsDnUX/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=