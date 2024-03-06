Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed: Mastering the Art of Film, Music, and Entrepreneurship, all while Living for the Love of Sports.

Ali Akbar has carved out his own path in the industry, making a name for himself along with his production house.

Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed

Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed, is a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry with a diverse network and an impressive body of work. He has made a significant impact with his visionary approach that bridges gaps and creates synergies on a global scale.

In the entertainment industry, Ali’s reputation precedes him as a professional with a vast national and international network, offering guidance and consultation to individuals seeking to achieve their goals. Beyond his professional endeavors, he is also a devoted football enthusiast, with FC Barcelona holding a special place in his heart and Lionel Messi as his favorite player.

Born as the son of Late Mr. Sultan Ahmed, a renowned producer and director of Indian cinema, Ali Akbar Sultan is a partner of Sultan Productions and Think Big Entertainment, alongside his brother Ali Abbas Sultan Ahmed. The production house boasts a legacy of over five decades of contributions to the film industry and has been at the forefront of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Under the banner of Sultan Productions that is known for creating fine films that deliver a healthy message of unity through social and cultural entertainment, Ali Akbar has carved out his own path in the industry, making a name for himself along with his production house. He has produced hit songs like 'Mera Ho Ke Bhi Mujhse,' with music composed by Farzan Faiz and lyrics penned by renowned writer Faiz Anwar. Additionally, projects like 'Khoon Ke Nishaan' starring Waqar Khan have showcased Sultan's ability to deliver impactful content to the audience.

Moreover, the verticals of Sultan Productions have collaborated with Bollywood legends, sports personalities, and famous celebrities to create initiatives that promote social causes and celebrate frontline workers amid Covid19 pandemic. Through these collaborations, Ali has demonstrated his commitment to using his platform for positive change and societal impact. One such initiative directed by Ali Akbar Sultan was 'Hum Aapke Saath Hai', dedicated to honoring frontline corona warriors.

Additionally, Ali Akbar Sultan has directed projects like ‘Global Thank You’, ‘Throwback 2020’, and ‘Infinite Applause' which featured renowned celebrities like Zarine Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Raina, Apache Indian, Ms. Caroline Rush chief executive of the British Fashion Council , Mr. Pankaj Khimji and international film director Mr. Majid Majidi paying tribute to those who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

Ali Akbar Sultan's venture, Think Big Entertainment, is a powerhouse in the realm of producing and disseminating content that aids clients in enhancing their online visibility. Embodying the ethos of 'Together We Can,' the agency offers a range of specialized services including event management, artist representation, and strategic brand campaigns.

With an impressive client roster that includes prestigious names like Mercedes Benz, Nexa, Nokia, , Jewel Box, Dubai Land Department and Rolls Royce among others, Think Big Entertainment has established itself as a trusted partner for those seeking to make a mark in the digital landscape. The agency's portfolio boasts a diverse array of events such as Investors meet, Tej Gyan Foundation – Mr. Shahrukh Khan, Lata Mangeshkar Music Label Launch, and Global Sound of Peace – Aadesh Srivastava, showcasing their expertise in curating impactful and memorable experiences for clients and audiences alike.

By combining creativity and strategic thinking, Think Big Entertainment under his guidance has become a go-to destination for individuals and brands looking to make a mark in the digital/ entertainment space. With a passion for creating meaningful content and fostering collaborations within the industry, Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed continues to make a significant impact in Bollywood and beyond.

