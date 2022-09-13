Alisha Chandrakar - A Dedicated and Enthusiastic Journalist, Owns Prestigious Awards

At a time, when many people do just enough for the amount that they get paid, there remain some people like Alisha Chandrakar who take their jobs seriously and passionately not only to earn a specified amount of money but also to bring a sense of trust and reliability to their entitled jobs.

At a time, when many people do just enough for the amount that they get paid, there remain some people like Alisha Chandrakar who take their jobs seriously and passionately not only to earn a specified amount of money but also to bring a sense of trust and reliability to their entitled jobs. India, a country where people try to fit women into the so called 'safe jobs’, inspirational personalities like Alisha Chandrakar take up the roles of responsible journalists to break all the laws which limit women empowerment.

Her first experience of interviewing a few local politicians made Alisha Chandrakar realize the need of honest and free journalism. This droves her desire of choosing the career in this field of journalism. Many people want to bring a lot many changes in the society but only a few actually get up to bring about those desired changes. Alisha Chandrakar proved to be one among these few people who do not only dream to change the perception of people towards journalists but also accomplish this goal successfully.

Mumbai based journalist and founder of Media Terminal Private Limited, Alisha Chandrakar's company and her own start up-Media Terminal, handles all kinds of events, celebrities, PR and promotion and news content creation for different portals. Her company's name is enlisted in the top ranks for handling work in Bollywood and political field. Not only this, Alisha Chandrakar also owns a news content creation studio in Mumbai.

There are many media companies across the globe but what makes Media Terminal a distinct one is an element of great admiration. Media Terminal gives exposure to several young enthusiasts, artists and journalists. This company has also been chosen by high profiles as it provides 360-degree marketing and event solutions. Since the day of its commencement which goes back to 2019, the company has successfully dealt with many big brands.

Alisha Chandrakar, an epitome of principles and work ethics has attained achievements that cannot be counted on the finger tips. Yet to name a few, she has worked with 100 plus regional news portals. She has also hosted the Red Carpet for the most prestigious awards of India like Dada Saheb Phalke award, 2019. She was recently awarded the title -Mumbai Achievers Award for the best PR and Red Carpet of The Year. She has also made the country proud at international margins. In Dubai, she won the Bazaar Award for celebrity management. Furthermore, she has also hosted the red carpet in Dubai. In addition to this, she has done a great work in covering the elections of Karnataka during the catastrophe of COVID pandemic. Last but not the least, she has also interviewed many celebrities and politicians.

The long-time span of 5 years that she has invested in her journey as a freelance journalist concentrates the attention of people towards the rising journalists of our country as a whole. She proves to be a magnitudinal voice for all the hard work and sacrifices of journalists who go beyond the limits to do their jobs perfectly.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal