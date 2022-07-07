Aliviya Mukharjee looks absolutely breathtaking in Royal Blue Gown by luxury brand Designer Dream Collection by Ayenari.

She is also a Celebrity Influencer on Social Media (https://www.facebook.com/Aliviya-vs-Aliviya-106200507994765/ on Facebook) Aliviya says “This is such a big moment for me to represent my self and my family at one of the biggest stages of the cinema .This is a Cinderella moment for me.”

Aliviya is an actress who was seen in many almums, advertisement and many well known brands.Her ideals are Katrina kaif,Aalia bhatt and Deepika Padukone in film industry.Her hobbies are Travelling,singing and acting. Aliviya has already done her debute in well known films of telugu industry named as "Vasikara" and "Prem Kadali".Both films has very different and challenging role in which she has flaunt her glamour along with apex of acting skills.She has also done role in Bengali film named as "Raj O Rishi". Recently She has completed shoot of music album in himachal and it will be on screen soon.

Aliviya has a couple of projects lined up including a bollywood feature film and a big Banner OTT webseries. When asked about her role she shylishly says “cannot discuss about the role as I am under the contract so can't reveal information. But Soon People will See me on Big Screen as well On OTT Platform."She also adds that this will be my dream project which will makes my place in people's heart easily.