All is fair in love and iPhones! Ittu Si Baat’s trailer is all about cute and innocent romance

Seems like it’s going to be quite the birthday for Laxman Utekar! The Luka Chuppi and Mimi director has given himself a memory to cherish, as he released the trailer for his debut production to mark the special occasion.

Ittu Si Baat

“Ittu Si Baat” is a heart-warming tale of first love and wild promises. The film tells the story of Bittu, a small-town simpleton who harbors a childhood crush on Sapna. When the love of his life wishes someone would gift her an “iPhone”, Bittu goes from pillar to post to make her dream come true. Featuring Bhupendra Jadawat and Gayatri Bhardwaj, the plot takes you back to the days of puppy love and “pehla pyaar”.



Shot in the bustling lanes of Chunar, Varanasi, the trailer boasts of rustic and serene locations. It is also complemented by a melodious assortment of soulful tunes, with talents like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, and Tony Kakkar lending their voice for the film and musical maestro Vishal Mishra composing the soundtrack.



Talking about his maiden venture as a producer, Laxman Utekar, Founder, of Kathputli Creations, says, “I've always wanted to promote young talent in this industry, and Ittu Si Baat presented the perfect opportunity for the same. This is a wholesome love story that will transport you to the good old days of vintage romance. Being an outsider, I know the challenges one faces in the film business. That is how the idea of Kathputli Creations was born, to provide a platform to aspiring artists all over”.



Narendra Hirawat, Chairman, NH Studioz, says, 'Ittu Si Baat'i s a special film, it not only boasts of a loveable story but also sees a fresh and talented cast come together. Bhupendra and Gayatri will win over audiences with their spectacular acting skills. We are elated to join hands with Laxman to bring this film to cinemas”.



Well, if the trailer is anything to go by, love is definitely going to be in the air this June, as audiences gear up to watch this unique love story.



NH Studioz and Laxman Utekar present, a Kathputli Creations production, 'Ittu Si Baat' , produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma, directed by Adnan Ali, starring Bhupendra Jadawat and Gayatri Bhardwaj, in cinemas from 17th of June 2022.