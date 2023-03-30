All Over The World, People Are Prioritizing Homoeopathy And The Alternative Science Of Treatment Nagpur, Maharashtra

The summit was organized by Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. founder- Homoeopath Dr Nitish Dubey), had 4000+ Homoeopathic doctors and scholars from all parts of India and personalities of national importance.

The All-India Homoeopathy Research Summit 2023, held in K. Suresh Bhatt Auditorium in Nagpur, witnessed bold statements and optimism in the growth of Homoeopathy as Hon. Minister for Road Transport and Highways in India Shri Nitin Gadkari shared plans of the government in promoting Homoeopathy and many indigenous healthcare sciences of India.

Excerpts From The Keynote Speech of Hon. Minister Mr Nitin Gadkari

“I am confident that our government is giving the highest priority to all alternative medicines and sciences. Particularly Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Yogavidaya, Naturopathy, and Astropathy among others. Here, we need an integrated approach in all alternative approaches of treatment.” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who visited the homoeopathy research conference on Sunday, its concluding day.

Furthermore, Mr Gadkari, enlightened everyone present with his work on promoting homoeopathy and the future of Indian healthcare. He requested all ministers, including Ashwini Kumar Choubey, a Member of the Lok Sabha present in the function, to implement the findings from the research summit. He underscored “This is the time for the country, where we need to create cooperation, coordination, and communication between all Indian health sciences and Homoeopathy that is important for the country at the same time it is important for the world.”

While highlighting the efforts of the government in promoting nationwide acceptance of Homoeopathic treatment, he also urged young Homoeopathy doctors to practice homoeopathy full-time. He explained “I request all Homoeopathic doctors to not engage in allopathic practices. When the Homoeopathic doctors won’t have faith in their own practice, it will create confusion in the minds of a commoner.”

While he strongly spoke in favour of Homoeopathy and its integration with alternative sciences to bring a united front, he also named a few doctors who have excelled in their homoeopathy practices. He praised the work of established homoeopathic doctors in treating deadly chronic diseases.

Felicitation- Iconic Legends of Homoeopathic Brilliance Award & All India Homoeopathic Youth Icon Awards

In this first-ever “All-India Homoeopathy Research Summit 2023” event, organized by Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd . (Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical giant) more than 4000 doctors and scholars from the Homoeopathy world were present. In addition to a discussion on the scope of Homoeopathy in healthcare through the event theme ‘Futuristic Homoeopathy for 2030’, an award ceremony also took place. Doctors and researchers were awarded the Iconic Legends of Homoeopathic Brilliance Award. Young scholars were felicitated with the All India Homoeopathic Youth Icon Awards for encouraging Homoeopathy’s growth.

Eminent Doctors, Ministers and VIPs Who Were Present in The Research Conference

Apart from Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, several other dignitaries of importance were also present. IRS officer Mr Sameer Wankhede had shared the stage earlier, where he praised organizer Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey (Founder, HariOm Homeo & Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd.) for his selfless efforts in promoting Homoeopathic practices globally.

Ex-CJI Mr Sharad Bobde, Shri Eknath Shinde (CM Maharashtra), Shri Uday Ravindra Samant (cabinet minister, GOM), and Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Minister of State GOI) were other special guests who shared their vision on Homoeopathy at the Pan-India homoeopathy Research Summit 2023 and had thoughts similar to the ideas of Mr Gadkari.

Leading figures from Homoeopathy, such as Dr Ramjee Singh (CCH Chief), Dr Vilas Dangre (President, AIHRS), Dr Dinesh Chandra Dubey ( HariOm Homeo ), and Dr Arun Bhasme were also present along with thousands of other scholars at the event.

Musical Event

Finally, the summit came to an end with a musical gala where singers Kailash Kher and Himesh Reshammiya sang their hearts and entertained the guests. Award-winning celebrities like Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, and Helen interacted with the guests and shared their story of homoeopathic treatment at different times of their careers.