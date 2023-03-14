Allwin Agnel: Revolutionising The Student Community

Mr. Allwin Agnel is the Founder and CEO of India’s largest and most influential online education community - Pagalguy.com.

Mr. Allwin Agnel, Founder and CEO of India’s largest & most influential online education community - Pagalguy.com

He founded the platform in 2002, when the world was just recovering from the dot-com burst and when Indian internet companies were almost non-existent. With no forums and platforms like Facebook and Twitter available in the country, pagalguy.com acted as a forum for students to discuss their problems and share news related to entrance exams. The platform soon became a sought-after entity and a credible source of information, operated for and by the students’ community. Today, the network has expanded to multiple verticals like Banking, SSC CGL, Engineering, UPSC and others with over a million students using the platform every month.

In this exclusive interview, Allwin shares his remarkable journey and the valuable lessons he has learned along the way.

1. How did you come up with an idea of an online education community? And what made you choose such a unique name as "Pagalguy"?

Studying & applying to a college is a very solitary experience. During my journey as an MBA aspirant, I felt directionless in the absence of appropriate guidance. It was a general notion that only engineers would make it to such elite institutions and I had no one to tell me otherwise. I found it very challenging to acquire knowledge about the enrollment procedures for esteemed institutions like IIMs. The struggle made me realise that the only way to break the chain was to build a community of like-minded individuals who shared the same ambitions. The idea was to create a platform where they could engage and collaborate throughout the application process.

The name of the platform has a fascinating story behind it. I was a B.Com graduate but a geek at heart. My dreams and aspirations were always around tech and my friends would call me ‘Pagal’- insane. To prove to them that I indeed was as nuts as they thought I was, I bought the domain name pagalguy.com for use for my personal email. When I was dabbling with the idea of building the community - I felt like the community needed to have some attitude, a certain joy and insanity for aspirations and therefore, I decided to use my personal domain name for this community. This is how Pagalguy came into being.

2. What makes the platform Pagalguy different from other education portals and communities?

We stand out because we want students to talk to each other. Magic happens when you connect students to each other. The platform offers a departure from the isolating experience of navigating programmes based on subjective study patterns. Pagalguy.com is strictly a student-first platform that is true to them. Our approach is centred around building an organic community where students can feel heard and supported, not just publish content. This is what separates us from everyone else. Whether it's discussing the best program options, exploring studying strategies, or simply sharing their thoughts and worries, our platform is designed to facilitate meaningful conversations and connections between students.

3. How do you perceive Pagalguy 5 years from now? What defines the future of Pagalguy?

We just celebrated our 20th birthday last year and the next 5 years are going to be more of such endeavours. We are dedicated to enhancing our offerings and expanding our reach. Looking ahead, our focus remains unwavering in ensuring that we continue to serve a diverse and growing community and enable them to make excellent choices about their life and career.

4. Do you think MBA today is still relevant amidst mass layoffs?

Historically, during periods of layoff cycles, there exists a unique opportunity for individuals to invest in their education and skill development. It is the best time to join a school as the next 2 years will make you valuable enough to take advantage of the inevitable upswing in the job market that follows. Despite the uncertainties and challenges that come with layoffs, I believe that education remains a critical component for remaining competitive and resilient in the job market.

5. an you share a few of your learnings from your journey in this industry so far?

I feel that we've gone away from the basics of education recently - everything is online and people could rarely complete the courses due to lack of motivation and engagement. Educational institutes are aware of this but are still pushing through with more and more online courses. There is a lot of FOMO among the institutions about online learning and I think instead of leading the way, they are all following each other to grab a piece of the pie. They should take a step back and figure out how to make education engaging enough so that people end up with substantial learning and get more value for their money. This will require concerted and innovative efforts to develop approaches to education that prioritize student success and personal growth.

One thing that has remained constant, despite all the changes in education and technology, is the importance of hard work and diligence. Students today have more access to information and resources than before, but success still comes from putting in the effort and dedication to achieve one's goals.

6.How do you unplug from work?

I spend my time learning something new. Recently, I have taken up two exciting pursuits. I've started to learn to swim after a few unsuccessful attempts over the last decades and making some steady progress. Additionally, I am also exploring my passion for music by learning to play the drums during my spare time. These activities provide me with a sense of accomplishment and personal growth.

