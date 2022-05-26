Alt-dairy pioneer Alt Co. looking to raise the bar higher

First movers in the alt dairy space, Alt Co. is building a plant-based universe. Rithwik Ramesh, Co-founder of the brand, shares the company's plans to expand its footprint in India, and add to its popular Oat Milk by growing its portfolio of plant-based products.

Rithwik Ramesh

How do you plan to disrupt India’s established dairy market? Sales wise, how has the brand’s performance been since its inception?

Currently, we are selling over 5000,000 Liters per month.

There is rising demand for health-based products from urban millennials due to lifestyle concerns like diabetes and obesity—what makes Alt Co.’s Oat Milk a healthy alternative?

Our product basically consists of water & oats. Oats, as everyone might already be aware, is a healthy staple that should be consumed on a daily basis, as it has dietary fibers and beta-glucans which are known to be beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. We have further fortified the product with the vitamins required for every individual on a daily basis.

When it comes to people who are lactose intolerant, we have heard from our customers that no other products have come as close as our Oat Milk, as the perfect replacement for animal milk.

With the rise in disposable income levels, when will alternatives like Oat, Soy and Almond milk, etc., become daily staples in the Indian household, like the traditional cow/buffalo milk is today?

The spending power of the Indian household has steadily grown, and people have also become more health conscious, so, we believe these two factors have paved the way for a market for the products we make. We are confident Alt Co. will become one of the staples of every Indian household.

With plant-based alternatives trending globally, do you plan to establish your footprint in clusters in India? How do you plan to enter Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets?

We frequently get queries from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where we are available, on how people can buy our products. Expanding our distributor networks on a daily basis, and opening in new cities and towns, is one of our primary sales aims.

What new initiatives is the brand taking in terms of product launches, expansion, and growth?

We are launching a basket of Alt Dairy products—we started with milk and have plans to soon launch yogurt, ice-cream, chocolates, butter, cheese, and other dairy substitutes. We are also going to start a subscription delivery model for our customers so that they don’t have to keep reordering, as these products are most likely consumed on a weekly basis.