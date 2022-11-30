Amalgamating luxe jewellery with handcrafted beauty, Radhika Jain brings aesthetic ensembles with MiRA

Perfect as a gift to a loved one or celebrating yourself with a special self-gift, jewellery is unbeaten in any form. As the market for more affordable, trendy and modern jewellery has evolved in recent years, MiRA by Radhika Jain ensures that today!s woman has access to luxury items that will make her demeanour sparkle with an aesthetic blend of traditional and edgy designs.

Bringing the beautiful and intricate work of Bengal artisans to a global platform, this brand has been trusted and awarded over the years for its expertise in catering to the glittering world of jewellery. Timeless creations in silverware alongside handcrafted jewellery in semi-precious stones - this Kolkata-based brand aims to revitalise structural integrity and modern design within the industry.

“Collected from many places globally, our valuable stones are embedded with a deep sentiment that it’s a real investment and can be kept for generations and be passed down in your family due to the durable materials and worth,” said Radhika Jain, designer and owner of MiRA.

Ranging from bracelets, and earrings to contemporary rings, they have a line of impeccable collections consisting of wearable jewellery for all occasions. Rather than focusing on just aesthetics, MiRA fuses simple elegance and technical precision with their handcrafted jewellery and splendid silverware pieces that make for a charming present or keepsake as well.

With the brand walking and showcasing its collections consecutively for 3 years from 2017-2019 at Lakme Fashion Week, MiRA has established itself as a go-to for unique and desirable pieces across the country.

Commenting on her brand!s consistent growth, Radhika said, "Our aim has always been to design and showcase- timeless, fine and modern jewellery and silverware

with a unique focus on workmanship, longevity, family heirloom traditions and it’s attached sentiment.”

This Kolkata brand combines traditional pieces with nature-inspired designs that highlight a unique look and sentimental symbolism. With praise-worthy pieces curated in quality semi-precious stones along with beautiful silverware, handcrafted to perfection, MiRa by Radhika Jain focuses on natural shapes, striking looks and subtle textures, resulting in a curated collection of nonchalant essentials and statement pieces that are impossible not to fall in love with.