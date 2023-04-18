Breaking News
Amalgamation-10" An Exhibition of Paintings, Prints & Sculptures by 20 Contemporary Artists in Cymroza Art Gallery

Updated on: 18 April,2023 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: A Mumbai based art promotional institution- Expopedia will showcase a group art exhibition of paintings, sculptures and prints at Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy, Mumbai 400026 from 19th to 22nd April 2023 from 11 am to 7 pm.

Amalgamation-10


It will be curated by Aparimita Sapru and display the works of 20 talented artists from various parts of our country under one roof.


It will be inaugurated at Cymroza Art Gallery, Mumbai on 19th April 2023 at 6 pm by Chief Guest- Mr Hasmukh Shah- Renowned Interior Designer, Hon.Chairman IIID (Indian Institute of Interior Designers) and Mr. Atit Vengurlekar (Bluearch Architects) - Renowned Architect and Hon. Secretary- IIID(Indian Institute of Interior Designers) in the presence of other art lovers and patrons etc which will be followed by a preview of the various works displayed.



The various participating artists in the show are:- 


Prakash Bal Joshi, Parag Borse, Ashif Hossain, Satyajit Varekar, Ratan Saha, Om Swami, Rakhee Shah, Shobha Shete, Nandini Das, Anisha Gupta,Trapti Badjatiya, Varsha Balwani Kukreja, Praggya, Saamor, Alka Pandey, Surekha Shetty, Priyanka Tayal, Lomita Kamlesh Nanda, Abhijit Bose, Geetu Kalani, Sonali Soorma.

This show will depict the various works in realistic, Semi-realistic, abstract, surrealistic and contemporary as well as modern style in different mediums such as oil colours, acrylics,water colours, etching, dry pastels and oil pastels, pen and ink, mix media etc and sculptures in bronze, metal relief scraps and mix media in the unique techniques and styles adopted by the participating artists. The works displayed in these show include landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, beauty of nature, seasonal highlights of nature, historical monuments and their traditional heritage, figurative works showing various sentimental feelings on the faces of young sensitive women in their  perspectives realms of life, Journey of life, Market Place, vignettes of rural and Urban culture, icon of powers and many more thematic peculiarities.

 

From: 19th to 22nd April 2023

Expopedia Presents

Amalgamation-10

An Exhibition of Paintings, Prints & Sculptures

 VENUE:

Cymroza Art Gallery

72, Bhulabhai Desai Road,

Breach Candy, Mumbai – 400 026. 

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: +91 98195 11124

 

