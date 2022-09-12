Ambika Dutt’s Growth as a Fitness Influencer and Roaming_Nutritionist

Sometimes, the smallest things in life that are done unintentionally and only for fun, turn into something big and exciting without us even realizing it.

Such is the growth trajectory of Ambika Dutt, who turned into a full-time roaming_nutritionist and influencer by following her heart.

Installing Instagram in 2016 and becoming a member of the large social media family was not the actual start of her career on Instagram. Ambika was not a social media person and barely used her account for anything. However, in 2017 her boyfriend purchased a new DSLR and as they went on a long drive, he clicked some beautiful pictures of Ambika. When he asked her to upload them on Instagram she replied, “How is it done? I have no idea how to use it.” Then her boyfriend not only taught her how to use Instagram but made sure he clicked her pictures whenever they met. Ambika got loads of positive responses and appreciation for her pictures even though her following was nothing compared to today.

Soon enough they started shooting workout videos at the gym with the DSLR as well as their phones. One day Ambika got the biggest surprise, as one of her pushup videos had earned more than 1.5 lakh likes and it had gone super viral amongst Instagram users. This led to a sudden surge in her followers and within days she reached the mark of 5k followers. Feeling motivated and appreciated, Ambika started uploading regular videos on her Instagram and this then led to her hard-earned 10k followers.

Another break for her came in August 2018 when she was approached by Reebok for a collaboration. It was a barter deal where Ambika had to put on their newly launched pair of shoes and post a picture in return for which she got to keep the shoes. This was a big moment for Ambika as she never thought she would get a high-priced Reebok shoe just in return for a picture on her Instagram.

Following this one of her colleagues told her that she could earn a good amount of money from Instagram but for that, she need more followers and for that growth, she needed to make her videos with a DSLR rather than a phone. This gave Ambika the impetus to focus more on the quality of videos and by this, she earned more followers and reached the mark of 1 lakh followers on her roaming_nutrionist Instagram account along with a number of brilliant collaborations. After this, she knew she has to work harder, so she planned to invest in her work by purchasing gadgets for the shoot like newer lenses and mike.

In Ambika’s words, “Now we have cameras worth 5lakh or more, drone, high-quality mike and even different lights for shooting. The journey from a 24k camera to gadgets worth 10-12lakh, and from 50 followers to 1 million is nothing less than a dream come true.”

Ambika is now focusing on achieving her new target of 10 million followers and growing her page to the highest potential. While working a proper 9 to 5 job Ambika is now looking to create a team that will help her bring her newer dreams to reality and work for the holistic growth of roaming_nutrionist Instagram handle.

