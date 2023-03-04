Ambrosia Organic Farm: A Successful Bootstrap Business Joins 50 Cr Club

Since 1993, Ambrosia Organic Farm, India’s First Organic Company, has been a successful bootstrap and enters the 50 Cr Club.

Established in 1993 by a London-Based couple, David Gower and Michaela Kelemen, the Ambrosia Organic Farm business was later passed on to a 16-year-old Indian resident Janardan Khorate aka Salad Baba. This India’s First Organic Company is at the verge of entering the 50 Cr. club without any investor support, made them grab attention.

With the motto to promote organic edible supplies to the city, this farm is connected to more than four thousand farmers in the region. Established in the vicinity of Goa, the business is determined to deliver chemical-free food items.

With the increasing demand for pure and organic food, Ambrosia Farm is about to enter the $ 50 Cr Club.

Quoting this occasion, the CEO, Mr Khorate, stated, "We are serving as India's First Organic farming company Outside and Pan India and since 1993, Looking at the success rate of our Rice Cake along with increasing dictation in organic foods market, we are entering the 50 Cr. club without any external funding. All grace to our rising demand.”

Continuing his words he added,” Our new product range of Corn Rice Cake and Organic Chocolate Rice Cake will be launched later in March, while our older projects are still in high demand."

Supported by Goa Guardian on their legal hand, Ambrosia is looking to scale-up and manufacture a new variety of products that are available online. For instance, they hold a product range of Flavoured Peanut Butter and Millet Rice Cake.

Goa Guardian backed this firm, got all the legal duties done with the flow. Janavi Khorate led Goa Guardian is one of the most trusted legal firms providing financial aids and empowering women in the region.

This pioneer farm is also known as India's first Rice Cake and Millet Rice Cake Manufacturer. Previously, They came up in the news for receiving the 2020 Times of India's Iconic Organic food Of The Year award for their consistent efforts and diligence in working in this field.

However, more than having a hurrah to promote organic farming, Ambrosia Farm makes the world better by Donating to Orphanages and Schools for their smooth functioning.