Ameesha Patel & Ameet Satam flags off Lightning Feet Half Marathon for Families at Juhu

Ms. Ameesha Patel, a Famous Actress of Gadar and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Fame, flagged off the event of 5 Km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning Feet successfully completed Lightning Feet Half Marathon for Families, 2023, at Juhu. This was their 4th edition of the event. Professional and family runners participated in the event.

Ms. Ameesha Patel, a Famous Actress of Gadar and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Fame, flagged off the event of 5 Km. Mr. Ameet Satam, MLA, flagged off the event 21 km and 10 Km. Children and Senior Citizen races were flagged off by Mr. Karan Singh Tomar, MD Nutriorg. The race was Officiated and conducted under the aegis of MSDAA and MAA as per International Standards of Marathon. Actor Deepak Parashar gave away prizes to Winners. The event was also supported by the famous model Poonam Das Gupta.

Lightning Feet conducts the event with the belief that, as parents, we are the most important influencers in our children’s lives. Right from day one, we need to lead the way. We need to find the time and show our kids that being healthy is an important part of all of our lives. The best part about conquering this step is that once we have forged our own fitness path, our kids will start to imitate us without any further work.

The event and the runners were supported by popular brands like Society Tea, Decathalon, Aveda-Nykaa Zixa, Fast & UP, Alpha Racing, Nanavati Max Hospitals, and Adhata Trust. The Saved Pearl Foundation was the NGO Partner. The Millet based Organic Snacks were provided by Nurtiorg.

Lightning Feet has also developed an event ticketing system exclusively for sporting events called www.golightningfeet.in. They plan to reach thousands of potential ticket buyers every day with an events listing page, put the event first and provide the best opportunity to sell sport event tickets online.