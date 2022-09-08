Amruta Fadnavis Sings Another Song For Producer Lalit Paikray!

Singer Amruta Fadnavis is now all set to sing, this time for a music video album produced by Lalit Paikray,Sunil Jain (Incidentally, both of them are also the producers of the much-awaited webseries Viral Village starring the inimitable Anupam Kher), Hiru Bihari Khandari and Chandan Dash.

Incidentally, Amruta has just completed singing a beautiful song for Viral Village.

Highly impressed by the quality of Amruta's singing, Lalit requested Amruta to sing another song for his music album as well!

"Yes, I met Amruta ji the other day and she agreed to sing for this music video album," informed Lalit.

Besides her mellifluous voice, Lalit, Sunil Jain along with three other Producers of this album Sunil Jain, Hiru Bihari Khandari and Chandan Dash are all praise for Amruta's politeness and humility despite being the wife of a high-profile politician (former Maharashtra Chief Minister and currently Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis's stature.

"Amruta ji is a fantastic singer in her own rights and on her own merit. After all, the public wants to hear a song that's soothing to his or her ears," said they in unison saying optimistically that this romantic song when released will be a runaway hit..Let's all hope so!

