Amruta Fadnavis walked The Cannes Red Carpet 2022

Amruta Fadnavis attended Cannes 2022 to raise awareness about health, food and Sustainability

Amruta Fadnavis

This year at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, numerous celebrities were to be seen, along with influencers, and public figures walking down the red carpet. Amruta Fadnavis was one of them. Being a social activist and for her social contribution, the wife of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta walked down the Cannes red carpet with the First Lady of Côte d’Ivoire – Mrs. Dominique Ouattara, Princess Ghida Talal, Sharon Stone, and a few others. She spoke at the ‘Mastermind’ forum and was there to raise awareness about food, health, and sustainability organized by Better World Fund!

The Awards ceremony also took place during the Gala Dinner, where a total of five awards were presented. These awards were to honor and praise individuals who are creating meaningful and significant changes, positively impacting/influencing the world, and transforming our agriculture and food systems. The winners of the awards are as follows:

Sharon Stone: Lifetime Best achievement

Amruta Fadnavis: Best achievement

Skyler Griswold: Best commitment

H.E. Dominique Ouattara, First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire: Best commitment

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 17, 2022 in France, The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes. As a first, India has been selected as the ‘Country of Honor’ at the Marche du Cinema, which is the trade counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival.