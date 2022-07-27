An Audio Engineer turned Wedding & Event planner with Wedding Tv: Akkapaka Ganpathi aka GANA

Audio Engineering diploma holder turned entrepreneur when he founded Wedding Tv, realising the essence of luxury in the wedding. Unlike other CEOs, Gana has come a long way from being an audio & visual engineer.

Before starting up, he managed his work from Hyderabad. Today, he handles the big fat Indian weddings in entire India, be it Mumbai, Delhi or Jaipur.

After getting a good team on board, Gana Moved his business to Bombay and started targeting to work in PAN India.

He has captured not only the Indian market but also the Asian & Middle East.

He has worked with Bollywood actors such as Govinda, Zareen Khan, Malaika Arora Gauhar Khan and singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Being a wedding planner, Event management and then film production what all he has not achieved.