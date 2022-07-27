Breaking News
An Audio Engineer turned Wedding & Event planner with Wedding Tv: Akkapaka Ganpathi aka GANA

Updated on: 27 July,2022 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
An Audio Engineer turned Wedding & Event planner with Wedding Tv: Akkapaka Ganpathi aka GANA


Audio Engineering diploma holder turned entrepreneur when he founded Wedding Tv, realising the essence of luxury in the wedding. Unlike other CEOs, Gana has come a long way from being an audio & visual engineer.

 

Before starting up, he managed his work from Hyderabad. Today, he handles the big fat Indian weddings in entire India, be it Mumbai, Delhi or Jaipur.


 

After getting a good team on board, Gana Moved his business to Bombay and started targeting to work in PAN India.

 

He has captured not only the Indian market but also the Asian & Middle East.

 

He has worked with Bollywood actors such as Govinda, Zareen Khan, Malaika Arora  Gauhar Khan and singer Sukhwinder Singh.

 

Being a wedding planner, Event management and then film production what all he has not achieved.

