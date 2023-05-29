An Indian Speaker Inspires Audience At Global Research Conferences, Cambridge University

The distinguished speakers, widely recognized for their contributions to their respective field, delivered a thought-provoking address that left a lasting impact on attendees. Their exceptional presentation showcased a great understanding of the subject matter, presenting ground breaking ideas.

Global Research Conferences, a prestigious international platform, recently hosted a remarkable event at the esteemed Kings College in Cambridge University, London. The conference witnessed the presence of an eminent speakers whose expertise and insights captivated the audience, fostering an environment of intellectual discourse and innovation.

The distinguished speakers, widely recognized for their contributions to their respective field, delivered a thought-provoking address that left a lasting impact on attendees. Their exceptional presentation showcased a great understanding of the subject matter, presenting ground breaking ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference, held annually, attracts researchers, scholars, members of academia and all interested individuals to share knowledge with the aim of finding solutions to challenges faced in contemporary life.

The Global Research Conferences, renowned for their meticulous selection of speakers, strategically invite their eminent individuals for their invaluable contributions to the field. With a distinguished track record of accomplishments and a commitment to academic excellence.

This year from India Ms’ Kumkum Sheth was invited as speaker to speak on Chikankari an age old traditional art of handmade embroidery that cannot be replicated. The aims was to understand fashion in Pan-India focusing on Chikankari works. Her speech mainly focused on Chikankari, Fashion Connection of both worlds through this traditional art form. How this traditional art form is changing its form and being used in today’s India with twisted form connecting western world with traditional style.

It was a proud moment for her to represent her country at such global event. Ms’ Kumkum’s speech on Chikankari and Indian fashion industry explaining fusion of this art form with western culture and exploring this form in more different ways and also through this act supporting the artisans in this tough time was widely appreciated at this conference. She expressed her gratitude towards the platform and also to other eminent speakers for the opportunity given by them and acknowledging the impact created by this conference.

The success of this year's conference reflects the commitment of the Global Research Conferences in advancing knowledge and facilitating global collaborations. By bringing together the brightest minds and fostering an atmosphere of innovation, the event continues to serve as a catalyst for ground breaking research and transformative ideas.