An Initiative by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan towards Digitilization and fulfilling their responsibility towards Environment

In the difficult times of COVID-19 outbreak when everything was halted, KVS Jammu Region and KVS Delhi region kept pace with the progress by switching onto the path of digitalization as guided by Honorable Prime Minister & Commissioner KVS.

Kendriya Vidyalya Jammu Region kept pace of its activities. KVS RO Jammu Learning App was launched in the month of June 2020 for all students of Jammu Region which was duly recognized by Ministry of HRD. Also, semi proctored online examinations for the session (2020-2021) were conducted for the students in the region. Whereas in Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Region the whole system of result declaration for the session 2021-2022 was shifted online through a web portal developed by S2S Classes.

In Jammu region, under the able guidance of Dr. D. Manjunath and his team comprises of Assistant Commissioner Sh. D.P.Patel, Sh. Amit Waltair, Principal KV No.1 Jammu Cantt, Sh. Bhusan Kumar, Principal KV No.2 Jammu Cantt, Mr Pathania, Principal, KV Kargil & others. Semi Proctored Online exams were conducted for all the Vidyalayas of the region. The process went on smoothly and the students were able to take the examinations with great ease by using the user-friendly interface of the examination portal by S2S which comprised of both objective as well as subjective questions. In this manner, the exams were conducted smoothly and as scheduled. This not only ensured timely conduct of the examinations but also helped in saving a large number of papers and ultimately the environment too. Also, the results were easy to compile and available earlier as compared to the offline examinations. Considering all this, the online examinations in Kendriya Vidyalya Jammu Region was great success.

The Delhi region of Kendriya Vidyalya shifted it's result (2021-2022) declaration online. Results for all the classes were declared through an online portal. The report cards were generated online for the students and results were declared in a smooth manner for all the schools of the region. Under the guidance and leadership of Sh. Nagendra Goyal, Deputy Commissioner, Delhi Region and his team comprises of Sh. Sanchit Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Ms. Monika, Vice Principal, KV Janakpuri, Mr. S.K.Saxsena, Principal, KV Sector 4, RK Puram and others the result declaration was carried out successfully. The region has a strength of about 1,25,000 students and uses more than 5,00,000 sheets of paper to print the results and numerous result registers to keep a track of the results. With the introduction of online result portal, all these papers have been conserved and the task of keeping a record of the results has become really easy.

Both the regions took a great leap in the path of digitalisation under the leadership and principles laid out by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. These steps didn't only ensure the timely conduct of exams and result declaration but at the same time eased up the stress on the teachers. Adding to all this, a large number of papers were saved in this process which proved this to be an eco-friendly step too.

An ex-KVian and educationist, Dr. D.K. Thakur, Managing Director of S2S Classes assisted both the regions in taking a step towards digitalisation. On the further innovation, S2S Classes developed E-Content for all classes from class I to XII for the modernization of present way of class room teaching in both offline and online mode. As Kendriya Vidyalya Sangathan is pace setting organization, considering the benefits of the steps taken by them all the other would also try and switch onto the digital morderns of the same so that we all play our responsibilities towards environment.

