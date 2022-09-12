An inspiration to many, a Makeup artist from Amritsar Ruhani Puri is a change maker!

Known for inspiring many young and talented artists in the makeup industry, RuhaniPuri is one phenomenal makeup artist. With her plethora of knowledge, skill, and talent, she has created a brand of her own which is here to stay for a very long time.

She gained immense popularity with her talent despite being born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab. She is known worldwide for her passion and talent as a professional makeup artist, content creator, mentor, and trainer.

She has proclaimed herself in the makeup business with her own studio and academy based out of Amritsar. Her academy is known as 'Makeup Academy by RuhaniPuri.' She feels ecstatic and proud of her skills. The artist not only attends to clients at the studio but also teaches the art of makeup to several young students.

She is a fierce lady with the confidence to achieve her dreams in the best of ways. She firmly believes in teaching her Guruji and trying to maintain and grow her set of skills with each passing day.

RuhaniPuri enjoys traveling, listening to music, and manifesting everything in her life. Her 10 years of experience as a businesswoman and artist have seen her accomplish a lot.

Trained under Sukhi Sanghera at the Pearl Academy of Fashion and received a diploma in Fashion Makeup studies. She has even worked at the flagship store of the MAC brand in Delhi for professional experience and learning. She got fantastic training sessions from the makeup Guru of India, Mickey Contractor.

Learning from the industry's best and flourishing makes Ruhani Puri an expert in her field. It is amazing how focused and determined she is about her career. Her mastery and talent have made a lasting impression on the world.

She was awarded and trained by a well-known makeup artist, Mr. Kennedy Hoffman. He is known for teaching and training people about new-age makeup trends suited to high-end clients. a highly experienced makeup artist with top-notch abilities and methods for the elite population.

An attitude of learning makes her different and keeps her above the rest. Always ready to upskill and learn new techniques, Ruhani believes in teaching her team members and students the same. The motto for her profession is to believe in yourself and you can achieve everything you desire.

