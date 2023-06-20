An Inspiring Journey: An Interview with Vijay Maheshwari, a Renowned Financial Advisor in Mumbai

In this exclusive interview, we delve into the life and career of Vijay Maheshwari, a renowned financial advisor in Mumbai.

Vijay Maheshwari

From his early beginnings to his current success, Vijay shares his passion for financial literacy, the milestones that have shaped his career, and his vision for the future of Stocktick Capital.

A Passion Ignited:

Vijay's journey into the world of finance began at the young age of 16, thanks to his grandfather's influence. He recalls, "As a kid, I used to tag along with my grandfather to the bank, and those experiences ignited a passion within me for everything finance-related." This passion led him to pursue an education focused on finance, including an MBA, and gain hands-on experience in various core finance roles.

His dedication to financial literacy stems from a desire to make financial knowledge accessible to everyone. Vijay firmly believes that everyone deserves the knowledge and skills to take control of their finances and live their best lives.

Milestones and Experiences:

Vijay's career has been shaped by significant milestones and experiences, particularly his time at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and ICICI Bank . These experiences provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the industry and a deep understanding of core finance. Along his journey, he has received promotions, awards, and the appreciation of his clients, motivating him to continually provide exceptional service and personalized solutions.

Handling Pressure and Maintaining Balance:

Managing finances can be demanding and stressful, but Vijay has found ways to handle the pressure and maintain a balanced life. He stays up-to-date with industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics, tailors his approach to suit individual client needs, and prioritizes self-care. His passion for financial literacy serves as a constant source of motivation, enabling him to overcome the pressures that come with the job.

Stocktick Capital: A Mission to Empower:

Stocktick Capital was born out of a deep-rooted mission to promote financial literacy and empower individuals to become financially independent. The firm stands out by placing a strong emphasis on education and awareness, providing clients with comprehensive financial education and helping them develop a strong financial identity.

Aligning Advice with Values and Aspirations:

As a financial advisor, Vijay ensures that his advice aligns with his clients' financial goals and resonates with their values and aspirations. He emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence (EQ) in decision-making and integrates EQ, financial literacy, and a client-first approach to provide holistic guidance.

Personal Experiences Shaping His Approach:

While there may not be any specific personal experiences or events that have directly shaped Vijay's approach to financial advising, significant moments with long-standing clients have had a profound impact on him. These experiences have reinforced his belief in the client-first approach and the importance of emotional intelligence in investing.

Staying Up-to-Date and Adapting:

Vijay stays up-to-date with the ever-changing financial landscape by dedicating significant time to reading, engaging with senior professionals and industry experts, maintaining regular communication with fund managers and investment professionals, and remaining open-minded to new ideas and perspectives.

Advice for Aspiring Financial Advisors:

For those just starting their journey in the finance industry, Vijay advises staying up-to-date on industry knowledge, prioritizing clients' interests, emphasizing proper asset allocation, and maintaining persistence and motivation.

Conclusion: