Anandam Residency Bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Anandam Residency gets felicitated with the “Most Affordable Housing Society in Asansol, West Bengal” award at the National Fame Awards 2022 organized by Brands Impact.

The award was presented to the CEO, Bipul Kumar Mishra by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the dazzling ceremony recently held at one of the most opulent hotels Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

India’s top branding company, Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

On the occasion, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact congratulated the team and said, “It’s great to acknowledge the efforts of companies who are making a shift towards sustainable living as it will help in making a better world for all of us.”

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male) & Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Anandam Residency provides an elite experience with more than 52 amenities in the real estate projects. With more than 1000s of happy families across Asansol, Durgapur and other parts of West Bengal residing in most Green Projects of the region, Anandam Residency is one of the best projects with environment-friendly amenities providing their residents with a phenomenal lifestyle.

On this spectacular achievement CEO, Bipul Kumar Mishra said “It’s a dream come true for me to receive the prestigious National Fame Award by the diva. This kind of honor keeps our morale high.”

Anandam Residency developed a unique enthrall to make their entire project area green. It is for those who are looking for complete residential solutions with immense open space and ample fresh air with all the scenic beauties.

Plots and villas in a gated community at rock-bottom price is another competitive advantage that its customers get along with unmatched development all around the project. Anandam Residency has led to the creation of various landmark projects. The leaders and skilled professionals of the company have worked towards launching out-of-the-league projects taking the real estate sector to the next level. Anandam Residency has not only expanded in terms of a number of projects but in terms of the kind of engineering techniques, innovative design and architectural finesse it has brought into the Indian real estate industry.

