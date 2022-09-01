Ananya Roy wins Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide First Runner-Up 2022

For the world to come alive with love and joy, all that’s needed is a ripple of kindness. To start a wave of benevolence, all the world needs is one selfless act of kindness.” believes Ananya Roy.

Ananya is a corporate leader in portfolio management. She is also a consultant in the private equity space, and an established financial journalist associated with Moneycontrol. She has recently ventured into the world of fashion and beauty by winning the titles of 1st runner-up and Mrs. Active at the Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 11.

As a scholar from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and National Institute of Technology (NIT), and a charter-holder from CFA Institute, USA, ambition, discipline, hard work and grit are ingrained in her attitude towards all of her endeavors – be it her entrepreneurial venture, or her philanthropic activities. She has been working relentlessly for more than a decade towards the welfare of underprivileged children and stray animals across India.

Coming from a through and through academic background, Ananya wanted to broaden her horizons and widen her skillset when she appeared for the auditions of the East Zone at Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2022. After getting shortlisted despite being a complete newbie to the world of fashion and beauty, she knew she had to up her game in order to thrive in the competition.

She had constant support from her family and friends while she explored this field. During the journey, she was trained and mentored by the best in the industry – who helped identify and hone her strengths. Having worked hard to establish a foothold in an entirely new industry, Ananya feels privileged to have represented Orissa, and finished as the first runner-up at this esteemed pageant.

This year, the pageant was organized at Hilton, Ras Al Khaimah, and UAE from 25th July through 30th July 2022. The journey culminated as the grand finale was conducted on the evening of 30th July at Hilton Garden Inn. The jury panel included Bharat Bhramar (CEO, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide), Sylvie Rodgers, Ronny Kaula, and winners from the last season – Amisha Sethi, Manjari Priya Gupta, and Preeti Gautam.

During the journey in the beauty pageant, under the training of Ms. Liza Varma and Mr. Ronny Kaula, Ananya discovered her love for rampwalk and modeling. She aims to further her career in the fashion industry by showcasing the beautiful work of designers around the world. As a growing social media influencer, she hopes to reach larger masses and further her philanthropic ambitions.

