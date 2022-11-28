Anchor Chirag Vithalani to perform 65 shows back-to-back in 40 days across places

The wedding season is almost here and so are the celebrations in the air. Every vendor and every single performer at weddings face the challenge of having back-to-back performances.

Anchors in particular have a huge challenge ahead of them performing every day for different families with difference sensibilities and customs. Looking at the diversity of our country and in Mumbai alone, understanding the audience is a primary concern for anchors.

Chirag Vithalani is one such anchor who has a whole month booked among several other anchors who will be seeing a humongous shift in his routine and becoming the stereotypical “busy man” during the wedding season. “The bride and the groom individually have the challenge of facing one big day of their lives. I feel anchors have a larger challenge of making dozens if not hundreds of couples’ days special in this wedding season. I truly see this as an opportunity of spreading joy in the month of December!”

Vithalani is performing 65 shows back-to-back in 40 long days from the month of December. His schedule remains jampacked despite his own friends’ weddings happening in this season. “I feel like it’s a professional hazard for us anchors that we end up missing our best friends’ weddings or close relatives’ functions because our own work commitments overpower everything else. I know of several of my peers who face the same and yet are up and ready for their job every single day,” he tells us.

After performing in prestigious locations such as Hyatt Regency in Kathmandu Nepal, the Royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the Nahargarh Fort Hotel Ranthambore, the Aurika hotel in the city of Udaipur, The Westin in the glorious Pushkar, the Leela Palace in Pink City Jaipur & multiple others venues in Mumbai etc; Chirag does feel taxed and yet on the contrary charged up for the wedding season. He says, “One thinks it is just about the bride and groom, but it is also about the families feeling special especially in a celebratory atmosphere in glamorous venues. A client spending on anchors is a sign that the only option is performing exceptionally at the venue. Personally, I want to make it the best day of the bride and groom’s lives and spare no effort in that.”

Elaborating on how he blends his style with several of his clients, he says, “with my NRI clients, they expect me to blend English, Hindi & Gujarati so that we can cater all sort of audiences. It matters a lot the language you use. One can just think that us anchors have it easy, and perhaps our success lies in making things look easy for the audience and enjoying with them regardless of their traditions being varied and one more colourful than the other. This season, for example, I am upping my game and am delivering some great new concept games for my clients.”

For Chirag Vithalani, this may be just one of the days in his job and yet a unique and special one he looks forward to. “I believe it is not just making the audience laugh. But also giving some emotional & personal touch to their events so audience would feel even more related with my content,” he concludes.