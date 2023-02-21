Anecdote Publishing House, A Movement Connecting Quality Readers With Quality Writers Worldwide

In a time when there are end number of publishing houses in the nearly saturating publishing industry a new wave is being felt and a new kind of publishing is taking place.

With the aim to connect quality readers with quality writers, Anecdote Publishing House has started the movement world wide.

“The sole purpose of Anecdote Publishing House is to connect quality readers with quality writers worldwide. Our 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 is to let readers discover quality content across multiple literature consuming platforms – print, e-books and audio books. And to provide authors with professional and intellectual guidance, and creative support that they deserve to gainfully pursue their passion, and to make their work reach consumers of quality literature, worldwide” says, Sagar Azad, Founder, Anecdote Publishing House.

“To achieve our vision, we are building an ecosystem of quality writers, editors, proof-readers and designers to give our readers an unparalleled experience of quality literature. On our mission to achieve our vision we proudly espouse the 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 of encouragement, enablement, equality and quality.” He added.

Sagar Azad is a first generation Entrepreneur with harp-sighted vision, who is keen to change the fragrance of Literature industry by inculcating the habit of reading in every soul. His love for books has sprouted the vision of promoting the budding writes across the world.

Mr Azad has visioned and successfully executed huge book launching sessions for authors like Nitin Sharma, Kapil Raj, Amish Tripathy, Durjoy Dutta, Ravinder Singh, Nikita Singh, Sudeep Nagarkar, Sumrit Shahi, Savi Sharma, Aarya Babbar, Priyank Aryan, Christopher C. Doyle, Prachi Aryan, Prachi Garg, Dr. Manisha Yadava, Mukta Mahajani, Devanshi Sharma, Subrat Saurabh, Abhirup Dhar and many more.

Many prestigious awards and accolades has come Mr. Azad’s way. Rajdhani Gaurav award 2019-2020.He also won Achievers Icon Awards 2020 and Young Achievers Awards 2021. Recently, he received the Icons of Asia Award as Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 from Mr. Deepak Singh Cultural Ambassador South Africa and Shreeman Prashant Mukund Das Senior Spiritual Counsellor and Spiritual Guide for ISKCON Dwarka, Delhi for the year-long contribution as a start-up in community engagement through reading and writing culture promotion in all over India and promoting budding writers in India and internationally.

Talking about the purpose of life Mr. Azad shares insights “Before we die it is important to understand why we came here, what is the goal of our life. You are having the energy of the universe locked in your soul, it is really important to understand that whatever you can give to the whole world, no other person can ever. Just understand who you are, why you are and for what you are, have faith in you and try to achieve your final destination by summoning the energy from your dreams. One day you will be among the list of successful people of the world.”