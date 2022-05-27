Breaking News
Angad Singh's artists DJ Hardik Awarded as India's youngest most Trending DJ & DJ Rink Awarded as India's no.1 DJ

Angad Singh's artists DJ Hardik Awarded as India's youngest most Trending DJ & DJ Rink Awarded as India’s no.1 DJ


Delhiites Magzine  Indias Top 50 Djs  Awards Held In Delhi. Dj Hardik Got The Award Of India's Youngest Most Trending Dj. Dj Hardik  Is Also In The News For His Latest Release  Album A Legend  Underconstruction  Vol 2 With The Worlds Biggest  Regional Music Label Speed Records & Its Presented & Produced By Angad Singh

Angad Singh Taran Entertainment Ws Studios  one of the known Producer makers production houses from Punjabi INDUSTRY has produced & presented DJ HARDIK latest released  album.




Angad Singh Taran Entertainment & WS Studios is managing all the official releases music label deals digital platform deals deals for all the big concerts for DJ HARDIK as well as many big names from Punjabi INDUSTRY like MISS POOJA GURLEZ AKHTAR many more & has produced more  than 300 music albums 3 main stream Punjabi Films. He has provided artists with more than 150 live shows & has produced MUSICAL IP  THE CLASSICS LIVE with  Speed Records.


Dj hardiks latest released album is trending on all leading digital platforms  worldwide.

Talking about dj hardik he is the only indian dj who performed in the worlds biggest punjabi music festival  crossblade. Dj hardik has performed with many big names like guru randhawa b praak badshah tony kakkar divine jassi gill and many more at such a young age.

Dj rink awarded as india's  no.1 dj by  delhiites magzine

All the music label deals digital platform deals concert deals by DJ RINK are also managed by  ANGAD SINGH Taran Entertainment Ws and

BIG NAMES FROM  DJing industry like DJ AQEEL DJ AKHTAR DJ AKBAR SAMI DJ SUKETU DJ LEMON and many more were also part of this award show. SPEED RECORDS was the official music partner.

