"Anirban Mitra: Overcoming Fear and Achieving Greatness in Music"

Updated on: 03 April,2023 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anirban's commitment to music has helped him achieve numerous awards and recognition in the industry.

Anirban Mitra


Anirban Mitra, a 19-year-old musical artist from Kolkata, India, has already achieved numerous music awards in his young career. But his success did not come easy. Anirban started working at the age of 12 and faced many obstacles, which he used as motivation to reach new heights.


For Anirban, music has always been a passion, something he considers to be a form of worship. Growing up in a Bengali community, he was exposed to the richness of music and songs from an early age. He started playing musical instruments at a young age and has now become a versatile musician, able to play most instruments with ease. Anirban's passion for music has led him to compete against problems and turn his fear of losing into strength. He believes that failures are a part of life and that they are essential for growth. In his own words, "Failures are part of life, if you don’t fail, you don’t learn. If you don’t learn, you don’t change. If you don’t change, you don’t grow."



Anirban's commitment to music has helped him achieve numerous awards and recognition in the industry. He is determined to continue with music and co-curricular activities, all while establishing himself as an example for the youth. His ultimate goal is to achieve great heights by 2025. Anirban's success is a testament to his resilience and determination. He has used his passion for music to overcome obstacles and reach new heights. His versatility in the market has allowed him to experiment with different genres and create music that resonates with his audience.


In conclusion, Anirban Mitra is a rising musical artist who has achieved numerous awards and recognition in his young career. His passion for music, coupled with his resilience and determination, has helped him overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. Anirban is an inspiration for the youth and a true example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

